ANYTHING GOES to be Presented at Theatre Tuscaloosa in August

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present "Anything Goes" August 1 - 4, in the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney travels from New York to England. Her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin and his sidekick-in-crime Erma, have their own plans. With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors, and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Moonface join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope's heart.

"I am thrilled to be directing my first musical. The cast is phenomenal, a wonderful blend of old friends and fresh faces making their stage debut,"Director Ray Taylor said. "This project brings back fond memories of my involvement in the 1997 production, a time that remains close to my heart."

Returning to Theatre Tuscaloosa are performers Ally Skelton, Cooper Shattuck, Sarah Kathryn Ethridge, Baker Jones, Bradley Logan, Kazarious Brown, Jordan Hall, Declan Robinson, D'Mar Tarront-Milton, Sara Dudley Thompson, Piper Hathrone, Brady Taylor, and Carmen Murray. New to the Theatre Tuscaloosa mainstage are Charis Henderson, Sophia Allen, Harper Branch, Olivia Troyer, Benjamin Cornelius, Finley Johnson, Joshua Eubanks, Amanda Ingram, Josephine Arsenault, Rachel Truex, Donald Falls II, Prathima Gilliam, and Charli Ensor. They are joined by four members of the All-Star cast, Lisa Waldrop Shattuck, Kathy Wilson, John Walker, and Gary Wise.

This production will be Theatre Tuscaloosa's fourth time staging "Anything Goes" at the Bama theatre since 1978.

"Over the years, the Tuscaloosa audience has loved this show, and we are so thrilled to bring it back to this stage," Executive Producer Tina Turley said. "Back in '97, Ray Taylor was in the ensemble of our production of 'Anything Goes,' and we love that he is now directing the same show almost 30 years later!"

Taylor is joined by a production team including: Leslie Poss, Musical Director; Cole Cabiness, Choreographer; Ashlyn Lambert, Stage Manager; Wheeler Kincaid, Technical Director; Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer; Therrin Eber, Scenic and Lighting Designer; Ashlyn Lambert, Stage Manager; and Ava Buchanan, Hair and Makeup Designer.

Performance dates are as follows: Thursday and Friday, August 1 - 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, August 3 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday August 4 at 2 p.m. "Anything Goes," will be presented in the Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Tickets for "Anything Goes" are on sale now. Prices are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors, members of the military, and SSCC Employees, $16 for students, children, and groups of 10 or more, and $8 for SSCC students. An additional $3 per ticket facility fee will also apply to support the Bama Theatre. This musical is recommended for ages 10 and older.

Theatre Tuscaloosa's 2023-24 season is presented in partnership with Shelton State Community College and is sponsored by Afflink, Cartography Consulting, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Tuscaloosa, and signature sponsor Claire Friday. "Anything Goes" is sponsored by Bank of Moundville, Bryant Bank, Mercedes-Benz US International, Alabama One Credit Union, and TotalCom Marketing. The 2023-24 media partner is Tuscaloosa Radio. Show-specific signature sponsors include In Memory of Frances McFarland Johnson and Dianna Brown Shaw.

Tickets and more information are available at www.theatretusc.com or 205.391.2277.

