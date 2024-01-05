Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Baltimore!

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Justin PattersonSHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Wonsala - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Dance Production
SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Direction Of A Musical
Laura Wonsala - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Direction Of A Play
Ben Azat - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc

Best Ensemble
SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin PattersonSHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jacob Miller - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Musical
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Community Theater

Best New Play Or Musical
COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 BY HAY NONNY MOOSE - Embassy Thearte

Best Performer In A Musical
Raegan Decker - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Community Theater

Best Performer In A Play
Natalie Hudson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater

Best Play
ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brendon E. McCabe - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Corey Brown - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Hayley Blankenship - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Laura Wonsala - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK, LIVE! - Embassy Thearte

Favorite Local Theatre
Abingdon Community Theater



RELATED STORIES

1
SAY IT LOUD! PLAY IT LOUD! A Celebration Of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is Coming to Photo
SAY IT LOUD! PLAY IT LOUD! A Celebration Of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is Coming to BlackRock Center for the Arts

SAY IT LOUD! PLAY IT LOUD! A Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. happening on January 13, 2024.

2
Adventure to Present JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL in February and March Photo
Adventure to Present JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL in February and March

Adventure presents Junie B. Jones, The Musical, a family-friendly show running from February 2 - March 30, 2024.

3
Wilson J Heredia Leads AMERICAN IDIOT at The Historic Maryland Theatre Photo
Wilson J Heredia Leads AMERICAN IDIOT at The Historic Maryland Theatre

 ACT has announced that Wilson J Heredia will star as Johnny in the upcoming performances of 'American Idiot' on March 23 and 24. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Agatha Christies WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Announced At Vagabond Players Photo
Agatha Christie's WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Announced At Vagabond Players

Join Vagabond Players for Agatha Christie's thrilling play, WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION, presented from January 5-28.

