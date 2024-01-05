Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Baltimore!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Patterson - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Wonsala - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc
Best Dance Production
SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc
Best Direction Of A Musical
Laura Wonsala - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc
Best Direction Of A Play
Ben Azat - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc
Best Ensemble
SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Patterson - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jacob Miller - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc
Best Musical
RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Community Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 BY HAY NONNY MOOSE - Embassy Thearte
Best Performer In A Musical
Raegan Decker - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Community Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Natalie Hudson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater
Best Play
ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brendon E. McCabe - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Corey Brown - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Hayley Blankenship - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Laura Wonsala - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK, LIVE! - Embassy Thearte
Favorite Local Theatre
Abingdon Community Theater
