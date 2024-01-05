Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Justin Patterson - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Wonsala - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Dance Production

SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Direction Of A Musical

Laura Wonsala - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Direction Of A Play

Ben Azat - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc

Best Ensemble

SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Justin Patterson - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jacob Miller - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Community Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 BY HAY NONNY MOOSE - Embassy Thearte

Best Performer In A Musical

Raegan Decker - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Community Theater

Best Performer In A Play

Natalie Hudson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater

Best Play

ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brendon E. McCabe - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Corey Brown - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hayley Blankenship - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Laura Wonsala - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK, LIVE! - Embassy Thearte

Favorite Local Theatre

Abingdon Community Theater