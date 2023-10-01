Vagabond Players to Present NIGHT OUT IN FELLS Next Weekend

Incredible local talent, comedian, and a sneak peek of upcoming production at Night Out in Fells on Saturday, October 7.

Oct. 01, 2023

Join Vagabond Players for another night of incredible local talent hosted by Adam Garrison! The company will welcome comedian Alexx Starr and give audiences a sneak peek of the musicians you'll see in their upcoming production of CHESS.

And you won't want to miss the award-winning headliner, KING TINK. Bryant Tinker, better known on stage as King Tink, has been making audiences laugh throughout the DMV area for over a decade performing with acts such as Tony Woods, Nephew Tommy, Rickey Smiley, and Michael Blackson.

All tickets are just $15
General admission seating
Doors open at 7 p.m. | Show starts at 8 p.m.




