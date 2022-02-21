VIDEO: Onley Theater On Who Were the Women in the Gospels?

This Behind the Scenes event brings together a powerhouse panel of Biblical scholars to discuss the intersection of gender, culture and faith through the portrayal of women in the Hebrew and Christian Bible.

Scheduled Speakers: Reverend Diane Dixon-Proctor (Sharp Street United Methodist Church), Dr. Annalisa Buttici (Georgetown University), and Cantor Stephanie Weishaar (Kol Nefesh).

Speakers include Rev. Diane Dixon-Proctor, an elder in the Baltimore-Washington Conference of the United Methodist Church, is the pastor of Sharp Street United Methodist Church in Sandy Spring, Maryland.

Dr. Annalisa Butticci, assistant professor at Georgetown University, received her Ph.D. from the Catholic University of Milan, Italy. Her research interests include Religion and Colonialism in West Africa, African diasporas, Afro-Europe, religion and mental health, ethnography, and life stories.

Cantor Stephanie Weishaar, is the spiritual leader Kol Nefesh Reform Congregation in Columbia, MD who focuses on Interfaith conversations and Jewish music.