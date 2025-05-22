THE LIGHTNING THIEF- TYA VERSION Begins In June At Adventure Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC) summons demigods, monsters, and mortals alike to experience The Lightning Thief – TYA Version, an electrifying adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved novel, directed by ATMTC Artistic Director Kurt Boehm.

Inspired by the first book in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, this high-energy, 70-minute musical quest opens June 27, 2025, and is recommended for heroes ages 5 and up. Tickets are $27 and can be purchased at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by calling 301.634.2270.

“With The Lightning Thief, Riordan gave us a mythological odyssey for the modern age—and now we get to bring that world to life onstage,” says Kurt Boehm, Artistic Director of Adventure Theatre MTC and director of The Lightning Thief – TYA Version. “This production is a thunderbolt of imagination, action, and heart. Whether you're a young demigod discovering this story for the first time or a longtime fan of Percy Jackson's epic saga, this show promises a theatrical journey worthy of Mount Olympus.”

A one-act adaptation of the Broadway hit, The Lightning Thief – TYA Version follows Percy Jackson, a seemingly ordinary teen who discovers he's the son of Poseidon. With a war among the gods looming, Percy must embark on a perilous quest to recover Zeus' stolen lightning bolt, all while battling monsters, navigating prophecies, and embracing the hero within. Featuring thrilling music, daring escapes, and timeless themes of friendship and identity, this adventure brings ancient myths crashing into the 21st century. Praised by critics and nominated for the Lucille Lortel Award, Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and the 2017 Drama Desk Award, The Lightning Thief is a must-see theatrical storm of music and myth. Actor Jeremy Crawford (Sing Down The Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales) heads up the cast of The Lightning Thief- TYA Version as the titular series character, Percy Jackson.

Lots of familiar faces are also returning to Adventure Theatre MTC's stage for The Lightning Thief including Brigid Wallace Harper as Annabeth (Sing Down The Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales, Junie B. Jones, The Musical, Dragons Love Tacos), Jordan Essex as Grover (Sing Down The Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales, Junie B. Jones, The Musical, Dragons Love Tacos), Jimmy Bartlebaugh as Luke (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, Sing Down The Moon: Appalachian Wonder Tales, Junie B. Jones, The Musical, Dragons Love Tacos), Caroline Graham as Clarisse (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, Junie B. Jones, The Musical, Dragons Love Tacos), Christian Montgomery as Mr. Brunner (You're A Good Man Charlie Brown), and Trenton Beavers as Swing (Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical). We'd like to welcome newcomers to Adventure Theatre MTC's stage, Cayla Hall as Sally Jackson and Alexandra Lopez as Swing.

Please Note: This production features flashing lights, fog, and moments of theatrical combat. Parental discretion is advised for young heroes sensitive to such effects. The Lightning Thief – TYA Version is recommended for ages 5 and up. Tickets are $27 each, with group, field trip, and birthday party rates available. Children under 1 are free. The press performance is Friday, June 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

