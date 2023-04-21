Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre

The heartwarming and charming production opens on April 21st, 2023 at Cecil College.

Apr. 21, 2023  

Love is in the air in Cecil County as the Milburn Stone Theatre presents the musical theatre classic "She Loves Me".

This charming and romantic musical comedy follows the story of two coworkers who can't stand each other but are unknowingly writing love letters to each other as anonymous pen pals. With music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick (part of the team behind Fiddler On The Roof) and book by Joe Masteroff (who wrote the book for Cabaret), "She Loves Me" has become a beloved classic in the musical theatre canon with countless revivals on Broadway and multiple tony nominations and awards. The Mikos Lazlos play Parfuemerie, on which it is based, has inspired many adaptations, including the beloved film "You've Got Mail" starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and all the twists and turns along the way!The show's memorable songs, including "Vanilla Ice Cream" and "Tonight at Eight", will have audiences humming along and tapping their feet.

She Loves Me is directed by Andrew John Mitchell, with Music Direction by Trey Pope, Choreography by Stephanie Millward, Scenic Design by Baz Wenger and Stage Management by Cayla Kerr. The production stars Steven Soltow & Krysta Stefanosky with Suzanne Stein, Bobby Hamilton, Dale Fleetwood, Jonah Olsen, Mark Dixon, Kristy Echols, Becky Edward, Liz Zimmerman Maria Glockner, Arianna Costantini, Bill Campbell, Maggie Engstrom, Brian Fields, Jenna Horblinski, Mindy Olsen & Jeremy Edwards

Artistic Director Andrew John Mitchell is excited to bring this timeless story to life, stating, "We are thrilled to present 'She Loves Me' to the community. This show has everything - romance, humor, exciting dance numbers and beautiful music. We can't wait for Milburn Stone Theatre audiences to fall in love with this classic musical all over again."

Performances run April 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 28th, 29th & 30th with showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and matinees on Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets are now available for purchase online at milburnstonetickets.com or by calling the box office at (410) 287-1037.

Don't miss this heartwarming and charming show, brought to you by one of the most talented casts and crew to appear on the Milburn Stone Theatre stage and come see why "She Loves Me" is a beloved classic that will leave you smiling from ear to ear!

For more information, please contact the theatre at (410) 287-1037 or visit www.milburnstone.com.

Photo Credit: Justin Walsh/Justin Walsh Photography

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Steven Soltow and Krysta Stefanosky

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Jenna Horblinski and the cast of SHE LOVES ME

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Bobby Hamilton and Jonah Olsen

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Dale Fleetwood and Suzanne Stein

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Steven Soltow

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Krysta Stefanosky

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Krysta Stefanosky

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Steven Soltow and Krysta Stefanosky

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Dale Fleetood and Steven Soltow

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Maria Glockner and Krysta Stefanosky

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Krysta Stefanosky and Steven Soltow

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Dale Fleetood and Steven Soltow

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Becky Edwards and the cast of SHE LOVES ME

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Bobby Hamilton and Suzanne Stein

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Krysta Stefanosky

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Krysta Stefanosky and Steven Soltow

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Steven Soltow and Dale Fleetwood

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Krysta Stefanosky and Suzanne Stein

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Steven Soltow and Dale Fleetwood

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Steven Soltow and Dale Fleetwood

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Steven Soltow and Dale Fleetwood

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Steven Soltow

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Jonah Olsen, Dale Fleetwood, Krysta Stefanosky

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Kristy Echols, Mark Dixon and Suzanne Stein

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of SHE LOVES ME

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Krysta Stefanosky

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Steven Soltow

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Suzanne Stein and Bobby Hamilton

Photos: First Look At SHE LOVES ME At The Milburn Stone Theatre
Krysta Stefanosky and Steven Soltow




Rep Stage Presents William Finns FALSETTOS, April 27- May 14 Photo
Rep Stage Presents William Finn's FALSETTOS, April 27- May 14
Rep Stage, Howard Community College's (HCC) professional regional theatre, presents “Falsettos” with music and lyrics by William Finn and book by William Finn & James Lapine. The production is directed and choreographed by Rep Stage Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Ritsch, with musical direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes.
Highwire Improv Launches Education Program This May Photo
Highwire Improv Launches Education Program This May
Highwire Improv has announced its first in-person classes, opening a new chapter for the Baltimore comedy community. Founded in August 2020, Highwire has produced popular improv shows across Baltimore and established itself as a global leader in online comedy. The addition of both intro and advanced classes adds to the organization's growing influence in the area.
BlackRock Presents Its First Produced Theatrical Show DREAMGIRLS Photo
BlackRock Presents Its First Produced Theatrical Show DREAMGIRLS
BlackRock Center for the Arts produces its first-ever theatrical production, Dreamgirls, directed by Artistic Director, Kelly Chauncey. Dreamgirls runs from April 28, 2023, to May 7, 2023.  
THE LADY WAS A GENLTEMAN Comes to The Strand Theater Photo
THE LADY WAS A GENLTEMAN Comes to The Strand Theater
The Strand Theater Company continues its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric company with the production of The Lady Was a Gentleman by Barbara Kahn. Directed by Emma Hooks.

