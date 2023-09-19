PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE is Coming To Baltimore

Tickets for all five performances in Baltimore are on sale September 29!

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Stevie Walker-Webb Appointed Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage Photo 1 Stevie Walker-Webb Appointed Artistic Director of Baltimore Center Stage
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Baltimore Street Will Be Named After Andre De Shields Photo 4 Baltimore Street Will Be Named After Andre De Shields

PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE is Coming To Baltimore

PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE is Coming To Baltimore

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure." This action-packed, music-filled production is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon. Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance. Tickets for all five performances in Baltimore are on sale September 29 and may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.

In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater. Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Shriver Hall Concert Series Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With Pianist Angela Hewitt Photo
Shriver Hall Concert Series Kicks Off 2023-24 Season With Pianist Angela Hewitt

SHRIVER HALL CONCERT SERIES presents Angela Hewitt for the 2023-24 season opening concert featuring Bach's Goldberg Variations. Don't miss this British-Canadian pianist on October 15 at 5:30pm.

2
Shriver Hall Concert Series to Kick Off 2023-24 Season With Pianist Angela Hewitt Photo
Shriver Hall Concert Series to Kick Off 2023-24 Season With Pianist Angela Hewitt

Shriver Hall Concert Series presents pianist Angela Hewitt for the 2023-24 season opening concert, performing Bach's Goldberg Variations. The free Discovery Series begins with pianist Yilun Xu, winner of the 2023 Yale Gordon Competition.

3
Charm City Fringe Festival To Return This Month After Two-Year Hiatus Photo
Charm City Fringe Festival To Return This Month After Two-Year Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the Charm City Fringe Festival will return from September 29th to October 8th, 2023. This year's festival promises to be a reunion for the books.

4
Spotlighters Announces THE WOLVES And More For 61st Season Photo
Spotlighters Announces THE WOLVES And More For 61st Season

Spotlighters will offer an amazing selection of great theatre for its 61st Season! The season is focused on Nurture & Compassion, on Balance & Harmony.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evil Dead: The Musical
The Cumberland Theatre (10/12-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Night For Baltimore
Everyman Theatre (9/30-9/30)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon
The Cumberland Theatre (12/07-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful, The Carole King Musical
Tidewater Players (9/22-10/01)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tartuffe
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Little Theatre presents "Communicating Doors"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Armenian Relief Society and Voice Of Armenians TVNY present Artsakh's “Three Apples Fell from the Sky”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anastasia, The Musical
Children's Playhouse of Maryland (9/23-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rockville Musical Theatre presents “Young Frankenstein”
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (10/27-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Boundary
Submersive Productions (9/01-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You