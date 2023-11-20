Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards

Performances run January 26-28, 2024.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

PAW PATROL LIVE! Donates 200 Tickets To Boys & Girls Clubs Of Metro Baltimore

Paw Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," coming to the Hippodrome Theatre January 26-28, 2024, is getting into the holiday spirit by donating 200 tickets to youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore. Boys & Girls Club participants will get the the opportunity to experience the magic of live entertainment as they enjoy this live, action-packed performance.

"Our mission at Boys & Girls Club calls us to provide opportunities and experiences that expand our members' horizons, so we were ecstatic to be offered complimentary tickets that will give 200 youth the chance to experience a Broadway-style production inside the historic Hippodrome Theatre," noted Jeffrey Breslin, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Baltimore. "We can't wait to surprise our members and their families with a one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season."

This PAW Patrol Live! donation underscores the tour's commitment to create a positive experience for families while fostering a sense of wonder and appreciation for the arts. Tickets to the production are a PAWsome holiday gift, and are currently on sale by visiting pawpatrollive.com.

About the Show: In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater. Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!


