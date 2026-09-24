Spotlight: MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW at Baltimore Center Stage
Still Can't Stop the Beat! The Girls Are Back in Baltimore
The original stars of Hairspray are reuniting in Baltimore! Tracy, Penny, and Amber—the trio who originated these iconic roles in the Tony Award-winning musical set in Baltimore—are returning home for Mama I'm a Big Girl Now! at Baltimore Center Stage.
With 16 Broadway shows and over 300 television episodes between them, this powerhouse trio has performed in everything from Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, and Legally Blonde to Wicked, Gypsy, and Beauty and the Beast. They've danced on Dancing with the Stars, competed on Big Brother, and graced the Country Music Awards stage. Now they're coming home to the city that inspired the show that launched their careers and a lifetime friendship.
For one unforgettable evening, these performers will revisit the musical that started it all while sharing Broadway hits from the shows that made audiences fall in love with them. Join them on a hilarious and heartfelt musical journey about their origins, their friendship, their careers, and becoming mamas themselves. Still Can't Stop the Beat! The Girls Are Back at Center Stage.
Baltimore audiences can also catch two more Broadway legends this season. Tony Award winner Laura Benatti brings her acclaimed one-woman comedy Nobody Cares to Center Stage with final performances ending September 26. Called "a terrific all around comedienne" by the New York Times, Benatti combines original songs, razor-sharp wit, and hilarious, heartfelt stories about motherhood, people pleasing, aging, and letting go. Get Laura Benanti Tickets.
Then on January 22 & 23, experience an intimate evening with Tony Award winner Betty Buckley—Broadway's original Grizabella in Cats and one of American theater's most beloved voices. Joined by Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Christian Jacob, Buckley will perform Broadway classics, American Songbook favorites, and songs from her extraordinary career in this two-night-only engagement. Get Betty Buckley Tickets.
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La Sylphide
Maryland Hall (10/16-10/18)
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Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares
Baltimore Center Stage (9/18-9/26)
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Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now!
Baltimore Center Stage (10/02-10/04)
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Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Imagination Stage (11/21-1/03)
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Classic Theatre of Maryland presents "SHE STOOPS TO CONQUER"
Classic Theatre of Maryland (3/04-3/21)
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Bob Marley's Three Little Birds
Adventure Theatre MTC (6/25-8/22)
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The Maltese Falcon
UpStage Artists (9/18-9/27)
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The Crater Sisters' Christmas Special
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (11/20-12/20)
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Almost, Maine
Live Arts Maryland (1/15-2/07)
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Into the Woods
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (9/11-10/04)