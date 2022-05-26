Magical Mystery Girls Beatles Tribute Band & Music Scholar Kenneth Womack To Celebrate 'Sgt. Pepper' & Sir Paul

Wonderwall Communications will present the fifth anniversary celebration of the Magical Mystery Girls, America's premier all-female Beatles tribute band, with special guest Dr. Kenneth Womack, a world-renowned authority on the Beatles and their enduring cultural influence. This event will take place Friday, June 17th starting at 7:30 pm (doors at 7) at Outta the Rabbit Hole in Rockville, MD.

The Magical Mystery Girls originally formed in 2017 as a "supergroup" of female performers to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles' landmark Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album, and the response was so overwhelming that they kept the band together, going on to play to sell-out crowds at festivals, concert venues and clubs throughout the mid-Atlantic. Now, they'll be bringing back their staggeringly-detailed performance of Pepper for their own 5-year anniversary - and on the eve of Sir Paul McCartney's 80th birthday. The band's first set will be the album in its entirety; the second set will feature selections by McCartney and more.

"I had the idea to put together an all-female band to play the Sgt. Pepper album because I wanted to show people that a group of women could play this very difficult masterpiece," says Linda Cote, founding member of the Magical Mystery Girls. "Female musicians, and especially all-female bands, are still quite often marginalized - people think that we are a marketing gimmick of some sort. I wanted to dispel the myth. Having worked with so many accomplished female musicians over the years, I knew that we could figure out how to perform the Sgt. Pepper album without samples or any pre-recorded tracks; and we did it, and people loved it. We've been asked to play the entire Sgt. Pepper album again and so we thought that this would be a great way to celebrate our 5-year anniversary as well as Paul McCartney's 80th birthday."

Kenneth Womack, PhD, is the author of a two-volume biography on Beatles producer George Martin, the bestselling book, Solid State: The Story of Abbey Road and the End of the Beatles, and John Lennon 1980: The Last Days in the Life. In a multimedia, interactive presentation including rare clips and videos (in between the Magical Mystery Girls' sets), Womack will trace the story of George Martin's production of Sgt. Pepper as well as the individual contributions of each band member and other associates such as Geoff Emerick and Mal Evans.

"I am so proud to again be sharing the stage with the Magical Mystery Girls," says Womack. "They are top players whose love for the Beatles' music and story is evident at every turn - the real deal!"

Tickets for the event are $45 each and on sale now through Eventbrite here: https://bit.ly/3ypMRbx . Each ticket includes the concert, presentation, a generous appetizer buffet, and birthday cake. A cash bar will also be available.

Outta the Rabbit Hole is a boutique event space located at 17511 Redland Road in Rockville, MD. More info can be found at OuttaTheRabbitHole.com. For more about the band, please visit MagicalMysteryGirls.com and for more about Kenneth Womack, visit EverythingFabFour.com or WonderwallComm.com.