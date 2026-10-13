Happenstance Theater's BAROCOCO Comes to Baltimore Theatre Project This October

NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Happenstance Theater will present BAROCOCO at Baltimore Theatre Project, running October 29 through November 14, 2026.

The collaboratively devised physical comedy explores the excesses of 18th-century aristocratic life through an ensemble of six performers. Loosely inspired by Olivier Blanc's 1987 book Last Letters: Prisons and Prisoners of the French Revolution, the production draws on late Baroque and Rococo aesthetics, incorporating period costumes, wigs, pantomime, and stylized movement.

Through parlor games, elaborate social rituals, and physical comedy, BAROCOCO examines aristocratic privilege and social conventions against the backdrop of a society approaching upheaval.

The cast features Stephanie Baird, Gwen Grastorf, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon.

Happenstance Theater is a Washington, D.C.-based ensemble company celebrating its 20th anniversary. The company has received five Helen Hayes Awards for its theatrical work.

Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with additional matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. A pay-what-you-can performance is scheduled for October 29.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and artists, and $15 for students.

BAROCOCO will be presented at Baltimore Theatre Project, located at 45 W. Preston Street in Baltimore. For more information, visit HappenstanceTheater.com or call the box office at 410-752-8558.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 02 Hrs 53 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Baltimore News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming