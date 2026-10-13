Happenstance Theater's BAROCOCO Comes to Baltimore Theatre Project This October
The six-person physical comedy inspired by the excesses of 18th-century aristocracy will run October 29 through November 14.
Happenstance Theater will present BAROCOCO at Baltimore Theatre Project, running October 29 through November 14, 2026.
The collaboratively devised physical comedy explores the excesses of 18th-century aristocratic life through an ensemble of six performers. Loosely inspired by Olivier Blanc's 1987 book Last Letters: Prisons and Prisoners of the French Revolution, the production draws on late Baroque and Rococo aesthetics, incorporating period costumes, wigs, pantomime, and stylized movement.
Through parlor games, elaborate social rituals, and physical comedy, BAROCOCO examines aristocratic privilege and social conventions against the backdrop of a society approaching upheaval.
The cast features Stephanie Baird, Gwen Grastorf, Mark Jaster, Sabrina Mandell, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, and Alex Vernon.
Happenstance Theater is a Washington, D.C.-based ensemble company celebrating its 20th anniversary. The company has received five Helen Hayes Awards for its theatrical work.
Performances will take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with additional matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. A pay-what-you-can performance is scheduled for October 29.
Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and artists, and $15 for students.
BAROCOCO will be presented at Baltimore Theatre Project, located at 45 W. Preston Street in Baltimore. For more information, visit HappenstanceTheater.com or call the box office at 410-752-8558.
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