Review: TITUS/MEATLOAF at Baltimore Theatre Project

NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Motte & Bailey Production presents Titus/ Meatloaf adapted and directed by Hannah Fogler. The fourth and final installment of their Shakespeare/Music series. The combo of one of Shakespeare's bloodiest play and the album Bat out of Hell come together in one of the most insane nights I've ever had in a theater, and I loved every crazy second of it! The bloody splash zone involves the audience on a new level, even giving them a blood soaked souvenir to take home. The live painting raffle during the show was an impressive spectacle that added yet another interesting layer to the madness. The music woven throughout the text of the show worked so incredibly well. I am in awe of the creative talent it takes to put these two pieces of work together and make it work so well.

I feel like this show is made for a certain group of people and I am one of them! It gave me Rocky Horror meets the Ren fest vibes, I say that in the most respectful way. It was campy and fun, bloody and violent, insane and genius. Honestly, I was intrigued when I first heard about the show. I thought this is either going to be awesome and work well or it's going to be a disaster. I am glad to report it was the former.

The show is not recommended for children under 15, as it depicts extreme violence, human sacrifice, off-stage sexual assault, continuous references to sexual assault, body mutilation (on and off stage), torture, murder, cannibalism, sexuality, references to kink and fetish culture.

I loved that the splash zone was included in the playing area, even having audience members hold onto props until they were needed later in the show. The only things I did not enjoy was the stage set up was a bit distracting because you had actors coming in and out of the "wings" during the scenes. There were also some sound issues but the actors tried their best to work around them. The mix of music could sometimes overpower the speaking players and it was hard to hear what they were saying at times.

You could feel the fun the actors were having with the show. It's always amazing to see a production and just feel the love the people have for the art. Support local theatre by coming out to see this show. The show runs about two and a half hours with a 15 minute intermission.

Performances will take place at The Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W Preston St, Baltimore, MD 21201, on October 2, 3, 4, 9, and 10, with a special additional performance at Boordy Vineyards in Hydes, MD on October 8. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $40 for VIP Splash Zone, and $20 for Students, Teachers, and Artists, and can be purchased online.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 10 Hrs 34 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Baltimore Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me