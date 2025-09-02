HAMLET / BLACK PARADE Comes to the Mercury Theatre

Motte & Bailey, prod. will present Hamlet / Black Parade, a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic by Hannah Fogler. Fogler's adaptation weaves Shakespeare's text and My Chemical Romance's groundbreaking emo album, The Black Parade, together to create a production unlike any other. Filled with poetry, prose, and punk, Hamlet / Black Parade is part Shakespeare classic and part rock concert that celebrates both the text and the music - each amplifying the other.

Directed and adapted by Hannah Fogler, this project has lived in her head for some time now and she is “thrilled to finally be able to share it with the world!” The show stars a cast of incredibly talented Baltimore Theatre veterans, including Emily Classen as the titular Prince of Denmark. Classen breathes desperate and fiery life into Shakespeare's tortured prince as he struggles with the betrayals of family, the murder of his father, and an otherworldly madness that seems to consume his world. As Hamlet grapples with the murder of his father and the betrayals of his mother and uncle, an ensemble of shadows known as The Black Parade (lead by Lance Bankerd) sow the seeds of chaos and bring every character's demons to the forefront.

Hamlet / Black Parade stars Emily Classen, Lance Bankerd, Siobhan Beckett, Sophia Bell, Brad Bukowsky, Derek Cooper, Vexara, Emma Grace Dunbar, T. Fleming, Hannah Fogler, J Purnell Hargrove, Barbara Madison Hauck, Donna Ibale, Jess Miller, and Brad Norris.

Performances will take place at The Mercury Theatre on Charles Street in the North Avenue Arts and Entertainment District on October 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at 8pm, with special additional performances at Boordy Vineyards in Hydes, MD at 6pm on October 5 and at The Cloisters in Timonium, MD at 8pm on October 8. Tickets are $30 for general admission, and $20 for Students, Teachers, and Artists.