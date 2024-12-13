Everyman Theatre Extends AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everyman Theatre is extending the run of its holiday hit Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. This thriller, written and adapted for the stage by the Queen of Crime herself, will now have six additional performances through January 12, 2025. This extension will provide an opportunity for even more theatergoers to immerse themselves in this intricate web of suspense and intrigue beyond the holiday season.

“Audiences are flocking to Everyman to see Agatha Christie’s gripping mystery,” remarked Founder, Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi. “Agatha Christie’s storytelling continues to resonate across generations, and we are thrilled to extend this opportunity for more individuals and families to engage with the suspense and artistry that And Then There Were None embodies.”

Extended Dates and Performance times include:

Wednesday, January 8, 7:00 PM

Thursday, January 9, 7:00 PM

Friday, January 10, 7:00 PM

Saturday, January 11, 1:00 PM and 7:00PM

Sunday, January 12, 1:00 PM

Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None

Directed by Noah Himmelstein

Onstage now-January 12

Set against the backdrop of a secluded island, And Then There Were None plunges the audience into a harrowing narrative that follows ten strangers as they converge at a lavish yet isolated estate. What begins as a seemingly innocent gathering quickly escalates into terror as the guests realize they are being eliminated one by one. The gripping plot unfolds with unexpected twists and turns, ensuring the audience remains on the edge of their seats as they race to uncover the identity of the murderer. Under the direction of Everyman Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein this remarkable production highlights a stellar ensemble cast, including many of Everyman’s Resident Company Members, and supporting actors who skillfully portray the complex characters and heighten the chilling atmosphere that Christie masterfully crafted.

The creative team is composed of Paige Hathaway (Set Design), David Burdick (Resident Costume Designer), Harold F. Burgess II (Resident Lighting Design), Sun Hee Kil (Sound Design), Lewis Shaw (Resident Fights and Intimacy), Gary Logan (Resident Dialects) and Denise O’ Brien (Wig Design). The stage management team consists of Cat Wallis (Resident Stage Manager) and JuanCarlos Contreras (Assistant Stage Manager).

The production features many of Everyman’s Resident Company of Actors including Megan Anderson (POTUS) as Dr. Armstrong, Danny Gavigan (Dial M for Murder) as Philip Lombard, Deborah Hazlett (POTUS) as Emily Brent, Helen Hedman (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Mrs. Rogers, Hannah Kelly (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Vera Claythorne, Tony Nam(A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as William Blore, and Bruce Randolph Nelson(A Midsummer Night’s Dream)as Rogers. Also joining the cast is James J. Johnson (A Doll’s House) as General Mackenzie, Benairen Kane as Fred Naracott/Anthony Marston, and James Whalen (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Sir Lawrence Wargrave.

And Then They Were None is the third play in Everyman’s 2024+2025 season. Upcoming shows include Primary Trust (February 2–March 2), Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (March 23 –April 20), and The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful (May 18 –June 22)

Tickets are on sale now at everymantheatre.org or by calling 410.752.2208. Standard box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10am until 4pm, and Saturdays from 12pm until 4pm, Everyman will continue its commitment to accessibility by offering its popular Pay- What- You- Choose tickets for the extended performances.

