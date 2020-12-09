Everyman Theatre Announces At-Home, On-Demand Viewing of QUEENS GIRL Trilogy

Starting December 11 and through February 4, 2021, a brand-new production of Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains (featuring Resident Company Member Felicia Curry), along with previously-recorded productions of Queens Girl in the World (featuring Resident Company Member Dawn Ursula), and Queens Girl in Africa (featuring DC actor Erika Rose), is available to view as a standalone production, or to view together as a collection for the FIRST TIME EVER with QUEENS GIRL: THE TRILOGY. This trilogy, by playwright Caleen Sinnette Jennings, takes us on a journey with Jacqueline Marie Butler to find her place in the world. Each play is Jacqueline at a different stage in her life, each portrayed by a different dynamic actor.

Also available LIVE beginning Thursday, December 17 or on-demand any time afterward, is Queens Girl: An Inside Look. This intimate artist's discussion features the incredible women behind the creation of this trilogy, playwright Caleen Sinnette Jennings, director Paige Hernandez, and the three transcendent actors who have brought Jacqueline Marie Butler to life - Dawn Ursula, Erika Rose, and Felicia Curry. These women have each been instrumental in shaping what we see on stage, but have NEVER been in the same room together to discuss the trilogy and their own personal journey.

Single tickets for at-home access to Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains, Queens Girl: The Trilogy (consisting of the two previously-produced plays Queens Girl in the World and Queens Girl in Africa as well as the Everyman Theatre-commissioned newest work, Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains), and Queens Girls: An Inside Look, an artists' talk featuring the five power house woman behind the trilogy, are ON SALE NOW by calling 410.752.2208 or visiting everymantheatre.org.

Everyman Managing Director, Marissa LaRose looks at the situation with the glass half-full, "Though we can't be together in person, Video-on-Demand programming allows us the unique opportunity to connect with theatre-lovers near and far and to share the story of Jackie in a bigger way with all three plays. Families, friends, and students beyond Baltimore can become members of the extended Everyman Theatre family from the warmth and safety of their own home. I can see bi-coastal Zoom happy hours being planned before the show and making it a night of theatre! This experience won't replace being in the theatre, but it sure quenches the thirst until we can gather again."

QUEENS GIRL: Black in the Green Mountains, written by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and directed by Paige Hernandez, continues the coming-of-age story of Jacqueline Marie Butler. Felicia Curry, Everyman Theatre's newest Resident Company member, is featured in that role. For more information on the 30th anniversary season, the organization's COVID safety plan, and Frequently Asked Questions, call 410.752.2208 or visit Everyman Theatre: everymantheatre.org