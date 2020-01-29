DelFest Announces Leftover Salmon, The Jerry Douglas Band & More!

DelFest, the festival brainchild of Del McCoury and his extended McCoury family now in its 13th year, in partnership with High Sierra Music, announced additions to an already star-studded lineup today. Held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in beautiful Cumberland, MD, DelFest originated from the desire to create a family-friendly music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury music while creating a forum for world-class musical collaborations and to showcase fresh new talent. On May 21-24, 2020-Memorial Day Weekend-DelFest will stay true to their original mission statement with musical performances from Leftover Salmon, The Jerry Douglas Band, Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene, Molly Tuttle, The Lil Smokies, Della Mae, Cris Jacobs Band, Hot Club of Cowtown, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, The Broomestix, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Steve Poltz, Sister Sadie, Lonesome River Band, Dre' Anders, Twisted Pine, Fireside Collective, The Jakob's Ferry Stragglers, Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band, and Birches Bend.

Of course, this announcement is in addition to the already spectacular initial lineup of The Del McCoury Band, The Travelin' McCourys, Old Crow Medicine Show, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, Punch Brothers, Sam Bush, Billy Strings, Mandolin Orange, The Infamous Stringdusters, Sierra Hull, and emcee, Joe Craven. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of discounted Advance 4-Day passes, DELuxe VIP packages, and parking passes are available now at DelFest.com.

Once again, DelFest Academy will serve as a prelude to the festival, taking place May 17-20 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. The Academy is a 4-day instrument-specific deep dive led by The Travelin' McCourys and other star players including Frank Solivan (mandolin) and Dirty Kitchen bandmate Mike Munford (banjo), Chris Luquette (guitar), Ronnie Bowman (guitar and vocals), Garnet Bowman (vocals) and Jay Starling (dobro). Students of all ages and skill levels, from children to adults, are welcome. Registration is now open at delfest.com/delfest-academy.

Relive the magic from DelFest 2019 with Osiris' Brokedown Podcast who was on-site recording exclusive interviews with last year's artists. Please visit DelFest.com for more information or to purchase discounted Advance 4-Day passes (current prices good through February 10).





