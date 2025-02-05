BLOOD AT THE ROOT Dates and Director Changed at Fells Point Corner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fells Point Corner Theatre has announced a schedule change and new director for its upcoming production of Blood at the Root by Dominique Morisseau. Originally slated for February 14 - March 9, the production will now run from March 21 - April 13, 2025 with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Thursday, March 20.

In addition to the change of date, FPCT is excited to welcome Mari-Andrea Travis as the director of this powerful and timely production. Having directed FPCT’s May Miller Salon in 2023 and our 2019 production of In the Blood by Suzan Lori Parks, Travis brings a dynamic vision and a wealth of experience to Morisseau’s compelling drama.

Blood at the Root is based on the Jena Six case where six black students were charged with attempted murder after being provoked by nooses hanging from campus trees. This striking drama tackles issues of race, bias, and the complexities of justice while challenging audiences to examine the systemic inequalities that shape our world.

FPCT remains dedicated to producing thought-provoking theatre that inspires conversation and fosters community engagement. Tickets for the new performance dates will be available soon at fpct.org. Patrons who have already purchased tickets will be contacted directly regarding rescheduling options.

For further updates and information, please visit fpct.org or follow us on social media.

