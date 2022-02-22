YES By THE RABBLE Comes to Arts House in March

he acclaimed feminist theatre makers THE RABBLE are exploring the complex dynamics of power, consent, knowledge and truth through this new performance work: YES.

People the world over are living through periods of great change and disruption and yet access to reliable information is becoming ever more elusive.

Set within an ever-evolving physical space, YES witnesses two performers answer hundreds of relentless and overwhelming questions with one seemingly simple word.

In THE RABBLE's own words, "People all over the world are trying to tell the story of the last two years. Between the bushfires, COVID-19, the Black Lives Matters protests, transphobia and never-ending conspiracy theories, the chasm between world views is literally and metaphorically widening."

YES co-directors, Emma Valente and Kate Davis, explain, "We want to disempower the makers of meaning - the leaders of patriarchal structures - that filter and decide how trauma is portrayed - we want to create a more communal process of searching."

Valente and Davis often question: why is it so difficult to find simple facts? Why can't we create a more communal process of searching? Could it be possible that multiple conflicting ideas are all true at once?

Building to a cacophony of potential answers, YES is an unpredictable onslaught that culminates in a void, drained of contested narratives.

Part rite of passage, part public debate, part personal memoir, the audience are taken from joy to contemplation to existential dread as they ponder their own feelings towards seeking the truth.

Arts House Artistic Director, Emily Sexton, is delighted to welcome back THE RABBLE, "After a long gestation period, YES will finally have its premiere. This powerful work looks at our relationship to truth in a post-traumatic world. It's a riveting series of questions that rise, settle, provoke and rise again."

Previews: 30 - 31 March 2022

Season: 1 - 10 April 2022

7.30pm Tue - Sat and 5pm Sun

Duration: 90 mins

Arts House - North Melbourne Town Hall

521 Queensberry Street, North Melbourne

$20 general admission + booking fee

$10 BLAKTIX for First Nations + booking fee

artshouse.com.au or (03) 9322 3720