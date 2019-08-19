WHOOP DEE DOO: Another Late Night Revue Comes To Melbourne Fringe 2019

Oh, here we go again! Another Fringe variety show raving about it's diverse line-up of excellent burlesque, cabaret, comedy and drag artists; each bringing to the table their own personal style and exquisite talents to entice our audiences. We're not going to over-sell how different we are, or try to convince you that our show is better than the others. We just know we're putting on a damn entertaining, highly arousing celebration of performance art. And we do it every month.

With a variety line-up changing nightly, this show is designed to showcase the diversity within the late night performance art scene in Melbourne. Each line-up is intimate so every performer shines in the spotlight. For our Fringe season we're honoured to bring to you the likes of burlesque performers and variety sensations Miss Jane Doe, Evana de Lune, Miss Maple Rose, Egson Ham, Mr. Frenchie, Archie Arsenic, and many more.

Producer Miss Maple Rose, winner of the 1st runner up crown of Miss Burlesque Australia 2018, is passionate about cultivating safe and professional performance art spaces. With a background in professional theatre, and a list of larger productions under her belt, she's now ready to step back and let the art speak for itself.

Show Details: Whoop Dee Doo: Another Late Night Revue

Dates: September 23-29Time: 9pmCost: $30-35Venue: Campari House, 23-25 Hardware Lane Tickets: www.melbournefringe.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You