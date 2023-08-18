Video: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne

Opening Night will take place on August 20th at the Regent Theatre.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

After celebrating a coup of stellar reviews and a sold-out premiere season at the iconic Regent Theatre, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is presenting a Melbourne season, with performances commencing from August 2023.

Go inside the production's first day back in the theatre below!

Melbourne was the first international city to host the 10-time Tony Award winning show after its dazzling Broadway debut. The Regent Theatre season coincided with the 20th anniversary year of Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film MOULIN ROUGE! Despite losing more than 15 weeks of the season due to Covid-19 lockdowns in Victoria, Moulin Rouge! The Musical continued to captivate Melbourne, welcoming scores of enthralled guests to every sold-out performance across the Regent Theatre season.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula welcomed the news commenting, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical returning for another season in Melbourne proves that our city is Australia's musical theatre capital. Major productions like Moulin Rouge! The Musical attract thousands of visitors to Melbourne and they provide a big boost to our economy."

Tickets for the return Melbourne season of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will go on sale Friday, 29th April 2022 via Ticketek. There is no other authorised reseller. Be the first to access new tickets by signing up to the waitlist at Click Here







