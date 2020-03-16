Victorian Opera Announces Cast of THE WHO'S TOMMY

Victorian Opera has announced the cast of The Who's Tommy. The Who's Tommy runs at the Palais Theatre, St Kilda from Friday 14 August 2020 to Friday 21 August 2020.

The cast includes:

Narrator / Tommy - Mat Verevis

Captain Walker - Chris Ryan

Mrs. Walker - Amy Lehpamer

The Gypsy (Acid Queen) - Paul Capsis

Uncle Ernie - Kanen Breen

Cousin Kevin - Vincent Cooper

The show features music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, book by Pete Townshend & Des McAnuff, with additional music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon.

Legendary British band The Who extended the possibilities of rock 'n' roll to new horizons in the 1960s and 70s. From their iconic 1969 rock opera album Tommy comes a five-time Tony Award-winning musical - a high-energy, one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

Tommy's traumatic childhood leaves his senses paralysed, but despite being deaf, dumb and blind, the teenager plays a mean pinball game. His extraordinary talent catapults him to international superstardom in this inspiring story of hope, healing, and triumph over adversity.

With music and lyrics by The Who's guitarist and vocalist Pete Townshend, the electrifying and timeless score features smash hits such as 'Pinball Wizard', 'I'm Free' and 'Acid Queen'.

Get ready to rock on with The Who's Tommy as it takes over Melbourne's rock 'n' roll stomping ground with raw energy and music that has the power to shake your soul.

Recommended for mature audiences, ages 15+.

For more information, visit https://www.victorianopera.com.au/season/the-whos-tommy.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You