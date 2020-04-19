Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Episode One of REMOTELY FUNNY - The Quarantined Comedy Show

Aussie Theatre has launched Remotely Funny - the Quarantined Comedy Show.

Remotely Funny is described as "a homegrown, isolation comedy show," and was created to support the entertainment industry in Australia.

Each episode is hosted by Andrew Mike Doyle, from his home studio. Guests appear on each episode, also from their homes. The project is hoping to raise funds for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2020.

Watch the first episode below!

Guests include Jan Van De Stool, Gillian Cosgriff, Tom Overend, Karlis Zaid, and Supergirly.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



