VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne

Tickets for the return Melbourne season of Moulin Rouge! The Musical are on sale via Ticketek.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

The Regent Theatre was dazzling with truth, beauty, freedom, and love for Opening Night of Moulin Rouge in Melbourne! 

Watch video of the celebration below!

Melbourne was the first international city to host the 10-time Tony Award-winning show after its dazzling Broadway debut. The Regent Theatre season coincided with the 20th anniversary year of Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film MOULIN ROUGE! Despite losing more than 15 weeks of the season due to Covid-19 lockdowns in Victoria, Moulin Rouge! The Musical continued to captivate Melbourne, welcoming scores of enthralled guests to every sold-out performance across the Regent Theatre season.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula welcomed the news commenting, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical returning for another season in Melbourne proves that our city is Australia's musical theatre capital. Major productions like Moulin Rouge! The Musical attract thousands of visitors to Melbourne and they provide a big boost to our economy."

