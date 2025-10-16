The National, Melbourne Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a carefully considered and highly competitive recruitment process, the Board of The National has appointed Rod Gilbert as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Board Chair Govind Pillai says the appointment affirms the strength of leadership within the organisation and signals a bold and dynamic new future ahead for The National.



“Rod joined The National as Venue Operations Manager four years ago and has demonstrated an incredible determination to drive the organisation's growth. He has been instrumental in raising the Theatre's utilisation rates to record levels, and as Interim CEO has shown absolute passion for this organisation, deep respect for this team, a growth mindset with a strong conviction in an exciting future,” says Pillai.



“Under Rod's leadership, The National will continue to progress our once-in-a-generation façade and facilities upgrade, expand our partnerships and community impact, and continue our longstanding tradition of nurturing artistic excellence, community connection, and exciting opportunities for our students and creatives.”



As he steps into the role, Rod says: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed CEO of The National and profoundly grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside our extraordinary team and dedicated board. This organisation holds a special place in my heart, and I am inspired every day by the passion, creativity, and resilience of the people who bring it to life. I am excited to lead us into the next chapter and committed to leading with clarity, collaboration, and a shared vision of the future.”



Rod Gilbert is a multi-faceted arts executive with more than two decades of experience as a venue operator, producer, and performer. Prior to joining The National, Rod held a senior operational role with Memo Music Hall and an operations role at the City of Melbourne's Flash Forward Creative Laneways initiative, where he managed logistics, infrastructure, and public programming. His ability to balance creative ambition with practical delivery has made him a trusted leader in complex, high-profile arts environments. As a producer, Rod has supported acclaimed international works across music, cabaret, and theatre and is recognised for his strategic foresight, collaborative approach, and deep sector knowledge. Alongside his executive and producing career, Rod is an accomplished performer with more than 35 years in the music industry. His international touring and performance experience continue to inform his leadership with artistic empathy, creative insight, and a clear understanding of audience experience.

Rod will commence his new role as CEO effective immediately.

The National is the continuing legacy of Australian performing arts pioneer Gertrude Johnson who established The National Theatre Movement 90 years ago in 1935 to ensure training and performance opportunities for young artists in Australia