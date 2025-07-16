The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Adds Performance of AN EVENING ON BROADWAY 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will add a fourth and final performance of An Evening on Broadway this September, following strong audience demand. The added show—set for Friday, 26 September at 1:00pm—joins the previously announced evening performances from 24–26 September at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne.

Conducted by Jessica Gethin, the MSO will be joined by acclaimed West End stars Amy Manford and Josh Piterman in a symphonic celebration of iconic musical theatre classics. Audiences can expect unforgettable renditions from Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Evita, Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Carousel, The King and I, and more.

Amy Manford, internationally recognized for her performances as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, has appeared with Andrea Bocelli and Hauser, and recently performed in the sold-out Disney in Concert with the MSO. Josh Piterman, known for leading roles in Les Misérables, Cats, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, made his West End debut as The Phantom in 2019 and returned to the MSO stage after his appearance in Performance of a Lifetime.