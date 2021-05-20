The David Roche Foundation Celebrates 5 Years, 26,000 Visitors And A New Exhibition

The David Roche Foundation House Museum which has the finest private collection of decorative art in Australia with more than 3,000 works, marks its 5th anniversary on 3 June and is celebrating more than 26,000 visitors and a changing exhibition program that has moved from Japan to Russia, and quilts to clocks.

As part of the month-long anniversary celebrations through June, the museum will host a special display of items from David Roche's personal collection before the opening of a new exhibition Embroidery: Oppression to Expression which opens 17 June.

TDRF is also launching its first Membership programme for those who love the museum and visit often to access special events and discounts.

Five years ago on 3 June, 2016 The David Roche Foundation House Museum was officially opened by former Prime Minister, Paul Keating. One year later His Excellency The Governor of South Australia, The Hon. Hieu Van Le, AC, officiated at the laying of a foundation plaque at the museum's first anniversary open day attended by over 1000 visitors. David Roche's AM (1930-2013) spectacular gift of his Estate, home and European art collection is one the largest single philanthropic gifts in South Australia, and indeed Australia.

Situated in historic North Adelaide, the Foundation consists of David's 1890s sandstone residence Fermoy House and a purpose-built museum wing designed by architects Williams, Burton, Leopardi.

Beginning in September 2018 with Edo Style: Art of Japan (1615-1868) created for the museum by the Art Gallery of South Australia, the Foundation expanded its offering by introducing temporary exhibitions that enhance and increase the diversity of exhibitions available to all South Australians. This included the popular Triumph & Tragedy: Catherine, the Romanovs & Fabergé; War and Pieced: The Annette Gero Collection of Quilts from Military Fabrics; and the recent Captain Cook & the Art of Memorabilia exhibition.

Amongst visitors to the Museum are fashion designer, Akira Isogawa, Prince Murat de Chasseloup Laubat; TV antique celebrities Tim Wonnacott from Bargain Hunt and Hilary Kay from The Antiques Roadshow; Ambassadors and Consul-Generals to Australia; and professional colleagues from around the globe, including the British Museum, The Frick Collection and The Met in New York.

'Over the past five years the Museum has embedded itself in the cultural life of South Australian's by offering contemporary exhibitions during the South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival as well as holding events as part of the Adelaide Festival, History Festival and Feast Festival', said Robert Reason, Museum Director, David Roche Foundation.

Focusing on the decorative arts, the Foundation has brought specialists from across Australia and internationally to share their knowledge and passion for the arts in regular lectures open to all interested individuals. Partnering with the University of South Australia and the SIDA Foundation, TDRF awarded the inaugural Curatorial Research Fellowship in Interior Design and Decoration 2020-22. And in 2021-2022 the Foundation is supporting the National Portrait Gallery's National Photographic Portrait Prize through awarding prizes in recognition of David Roche's great appreciation of portraiture.

The Foundation's biggest thanks, however, is reserved for its visitors, who come to the museum from across Australia and normally, the world. Comments shared on social media are truly heartening, with visitors stating: 'It's amazing and such an interesting story and history' ... 'It's truly beautiful and inspirational that one person could collect so many precious and exquisite treasures and then share them' ... 'Thoroughly recommend this amazing place. Each tour guide had their own "spin" and something new is learned from each one' ... 'It's absolutely beautiful and his collection is amazing, a real treasure to the nation, thank you David for your exquisite delights.'

To celebrate the 5th Anniversary, Museum Director, Robert Reason added 'we are launching our first Membership programme and a special display of personal items belonging to David Roche that have not been seen before. This is followed by a new exhibition Embroidery: Oppression to Expression which opens 17 June' he also said 'visitors to Fermoy House between 1-16 June will enjoy a free ticket to Embroidery.'

The museum was initially led by Inaugural Curator and Museum Director, Martyn Cook (1958-2019), friend and art consultant to David Roche until his untimely death in early 2019. Robert Reason, who joined the Foundation as Senior Curator in late 2015, has since led the organisation. The Foundation Board has benefited from the expertise of Chairs Michael Shearer and Fiona Roche. Current Chair, Julian Bickersteth, who joined the Board in 2016, will build upon the success of the museum. The Foundation, he said 'has embarked on an ambitious masterplan to reimagine the museum as an expanded cultural hub of creativity, enjoyment, and education of national importance. Details of the proposal to be shared later in 2021.'

For talks and events see rochefoundation.com.au.