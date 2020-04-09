The Australian Ballet Launches Free Online Adult Ballet Classes

On Thursday 9 April, The Australian Ballet will launch a series of free online adult ballet classes taught by a professional dance teacher from the company's much-loved Studios classes. The series will make ballet accessible for all Australians at every level. Everyone is welcome.

Whilst our adult ballet classes are unable to continue their regular schedule due to the closure of The Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre, The Australian Ballet is taking its Studios classes online so that dance lovers can stay fit, healthy and connected with us from the comfort of their homes.

Taught by a former dancer of The Australian Ballet, Justine Miles, the pre-recorded classes are designed for participants to follow along with at home and offer a choice of beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. The online program will consist of nine classes at 30-40 minutes, with one class at each level released each week.

At Home with Studios online ballet classes will be accessible for free on The Australian Ballet's website, and via our YouTube channel. Classes will remain on the site once they go live, so new audiences can repeat the class as often as they like, or watch the previous versions and build on their new-found balletic skills.

The classes will be inclusive and accessible to all dance lovers, ages and abilities, even to those who have never tried ballet before.

"Ballet is a wonderful way of staying fit," says Artistic Director David McAllister.

"It's never too late to start your ballet journey and this is a perfect opportunity for anyone who has considered it but never taken the leap (or jeté). I've already released five Dancing with David Short videos on our website for some basic ballet moves, but if you are ready to take the next step, then these classes are for you. You will be able to join these free classes in the privacy of your own home and have the benefit of being taught the right techniques from a trained professional. Your kitchen bench or just a chair can serve as a makeshift barre. So slip on your ballet shoes, or keep it simple with bare feet, and let's get dancing."

The online Studios classes will be available from 9 April.

Join at australianballet.com.au/studios.





