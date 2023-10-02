The 25th Anniversary Production of RIVERDANCE is Coming to Australia in April 2024

The 25th Anniversary production of Riverdance will tour Australia in April 2024. Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favourite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerising soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, video, stage and costume designs.



Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance–beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.



The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will travel to Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. Ticket sales commence with a TELSTRA pre-sale from Wednesday 4 October, 10.00am through to Friday 6 October, 10.00am (Local Time), followed by My Ticketek and Venue pre-sales across the weekend leading into the general public on sale on Monday 9 October, 9am (Local time), visit www.tegdainty.com for further information.

TOUR DATES



Tuesday 2 April, 7.30pm - Perth, RAC Arena

Saturday 6 April, 7.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Sunday 7 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Wednesday 10 April, 7.30pm - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 11 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday 13 April, 7.00pm - Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Sunday 14 April, Matinee 2.00pm - Sydney, Aware Super Theatre In 1997, the spectacle known as Riverdance first swept across Australia, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's cultural landscape. From the moment it first graced our stages, this mesmerising fusion of Irish and international dancing, music, and breathtaking visuals captured the hearts of audiences. The explosive energy and unparalleled precision of the dancers and musicians left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a cultural sensation. Riverdance went on to achieve extraordinary success in Australia touring five times between 1997 to 2012 and selling a phenomenal 830,000 tickets! This new critically acclaimed 25th Anniversary show has been touring the world since 2020 with sold out seasons in North America, the UK, Europe, Dubai and in 2022 and 2023 Riverdance returned home to Dublin, Ireland for record breaking runs.

SINCE RIVERDANCE BEGAN PERFORMANCES IN DUBLIN IN 1995, THE SHOW HAS…..

• Played more than 15,000 performances

• Been seen live by over 30 million people worldwide

• Played throughout 49 countries across 6 continents

• Played to a global television audience of more than 3.5 billion people

• Sold over 3 million copies of the Grammy Award-winning album and 10 million Riverdance DVDs.

• Riverdance holds the Guinness World Record for the ‘Longest Riverdance Line'

• 2800 of the next generation of dancers have attended Riverdance Summer School





TEG DAINTY produces and promotes shows across Australia and New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, South East Asia and South Africa. Paul Dainty, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY was awarded an AO in 2023 for distinguished service to the community through the organisation of the charitable stadium concert Firefight following the Bushfires in 2019-20. Paul Dainty's tours have included Guns N' Roses, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, George Michael, U2, Prince, Yusuf (Cat Stevens), Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Oprah Winfrey and many more. Sports entertainment tours have included World Wrestling Entertainment and Crusty Demons. Theatrical Productions have included Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays, Hairspray the Musical, Singin' in the Rain, Hugh Jackman's Broadway to Oz and Dame Edna and Barry Humphries' tours in Australia, New Zealand, United States and the United Kingdom. Paul and TEG Dainty have also co-presented Disney's Aladdin and The Phantom of the Opera in Asia and is currently a Co-Producer of The Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise on Broadway which opened at the Broadhurst Theatre in 2022. Paul and TEG Dainty are currently producing Tina – The Tina Turner Musical which premiered in Sydney in May 2023. TEG Van Egmond are synonymous with high quality and hugely successful shows, marketing, logistics and production with a history built on relationships.

A market leader for more than 45 years in touring, special events, event merchandising, marketing, ticketing and promotion with a ‘hands on' approach, TEG Van Egmond have presented and produced some of Australia's largest entertainment events. Specialising in concerts, exhibitions, theatre, merchandising and special events, it has established itself as a leader in entertainment worldwide. A reputation for attracting high yielding events to the Australasian marketplace is second to none with productions in Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Taiwan & Japan. TEG Van Egmond is owned by TEG, a leading global live entertainment, ticketing and technology business based in Sydney, Australia which operates out of six country offices. TEG also comprises TEG Live, TEG Dainty, TEG MJR, Qudos Bank Arena, Ticketek Marketplace, Eventopia, Softix, TEG Analytics, TEG Insights, TEG Digital, TEG Experiences and TEG Asia.



Photo credit: Jack Hartin