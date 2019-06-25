THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Comes to Melbourne's State Theatre

Thoroughly Modern Millie opens in Arts Centre Melbourne's State Theatre on August 3 for a season of 11 performances.

Joining Annie Aitken, Marina Prior and Claire Lyon are Queenie van de Zandt (King Kong) as Muzzy Van Hossmere, Adam Jon Fiorentino (Aladdin) as Trevor Graydon, Nigel Huckle (Hello, Dolly!) as Jimmy Smith, Keith Brockett as Ching Ho, Jonathan Chan as Bun Foo and Angela Scundi as Miss Flannery. Millie has a cast of 27 triple-threat performers and the 23-piece Production Company Orchestra.

It's the height of the jazz age, and small-town girl Millie Dillmount has just arrived in New York City, ready to make her dreams come true. Millie's plan is to marry for wealth, rather than love. But when she checks in to the Hotel Priscilla run by a very suspicious landlady (Mrs Meers), it doesn't take long for her "thoroughly modern" plan to go awry. Millie is a fond look at the New York of the 1920's through a young girl's eyes, and a nod to the musical comedies of the era. Millie has everything for a fun night out with larger than life characters plus tap dancing to knock your socks off.

The winner of six Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and five Drama Desk Awards Thoroughly Modern Millie is based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film. It was Broadway's most awarded new show in 2002. The score includes Not For The Life of Me, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Forget About the Boy and Gimme Gimme.

Director Chris Parker (OKLAHOMA!) Peter Casey (The Sound of Music) conducting The Production Company Orchestra. Renowned tap king Christopher Horsey (Swing on This) is Choreographer with Costumes by Isaac Lummis (Gentleman's Guide), Set by Christina Smith (Boy From Oz) and Lighting by Gavan Swift (Mamma Mia!).

Book: Artscentremelbourne.com.au or Ticketmaster.com.au





