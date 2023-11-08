Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

THE CHOIR OF MAN Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne in January

Performances begin on 4 January.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

London’s West End and Olivier Award nominated hit, The Choir of Man is set to take the stage at Arts Centre Melbourne this summer, for a strictly limited season, premiering on Thursday 4 January.

The company will feature a stellar line-up, comprising accomplished actors, musicians and instrumentalists including seasoned performers who have captivated audiences spanning the globe alongside celebrated stars from London’s West End.

A versatile ensemble of nine (extra)ordinary blokes will serenade audiences with an electric repertoire – from pub anthems and folk melodies to Broadway hits and timeless rock classics – all delivered with a roof raising fervour.  Featuring songs from legendary artists both past and present including Adele, Avicii, Paul Simon, Sia, Guns N’ Roses, Katy Perry, Australia’s own John Farnham and a myriad more, there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting performance suitable for all generations.

Created by Nic Doodson and Andrew Kay, The Choir of Man offers an unequivocal 90 minutes of unadulterated joy. It’s a celebration. It’s a musical spectacle. It’s a beer fuelled explosion of spine-tingling melodies, dynamic dance routines and high energy foot-stomping choreography.

The outstanding cast includes Matthew Campbell (Maestro), Jordan Donnelly (Romantic), Rob Godfrey (Beast), Connor Going (Poet), Nathaniel Morrison (Barman), Aled Pennock (Bore), Will Silver (Hardman), Christian Tyler-Wood (Joker) Ethan Vijn (Handyman) together with Alistair Higgins, Norton James and Bradley Walwyn as swings.

The Choir of Man achieved remarkable success with three consecutive sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House. Its popularity extended globally through multiple sold-out tours across the United States and Europe and it’s currently in its second sensational year in London’s glittering West End. In recognition of its outstanding performance, the production received a nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at the prestigious 2022 Olivier Awards.

Stepping on stage with The Choir of Man is like stepping back in time to your favourite traditional pub, complete with a functional beer tap. With its nostalgic décor and endearing characters, the evening is primed for a performance that will catapult sprits sky-high, leaving you eager to relive it time and time again.






