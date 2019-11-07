TAE Presents Conchita Wurst & Trevor Ashley In Concert

For one night only join Austria's greatest glam pop vocalist along with Australia's queen of cabaret in an evening to remember. Eurovision legend Conchita Wurst returns to Australia with dear friend Trevor Ashley for an evening of musical magic. Joined by conductor Michael Tyack and a 40-piece symphony orchestra, they will perform their greatest hits, alone and together, in Sydney as part of Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras at the State Theatre on Thursday 27 February and in Melbourne at Hamer Hall on Friday 28 February. Australian singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke will also make a special appearance at both concerts.

Expect Rise Like A Phoenix and other songs from Conchita's platinum and gold awarded albums, showstoppers and anthems made famous by great divas, plus a tribute to the music of James Bond, including Writing's On the Wall, Diamonds Are Forever, Moonraker and Goldfinger.

Alone they are sensational, but together they will cause an international incident! Don't miss this incredible event.

CONCHITA WURST

In 2011, the Austrian singer Thomas Neuwirth created the stage persona Conchita Wurst. As a bearded diva, Conchita won the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen for Austria and became a global figurehead of the LGBTI community overnight with the winning words "We are unstoppable!". Since then, the debut album "Conchita" was released in 2015, numerous awards, performances at countless Prides, appearances and TV shows in more than 20 countries on four continents followed.

Trevor Ashley

Trevor Ashley is one of Australia's most sought-after and successful performers. He has built a career and following as an actor, writer, director and international queen of cabaret - but not necessarily in that order. After starring in Les Miserables, JC Superstar, Hairspray and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Trevor has also toured in concert with his show Diamonds Are For Trevor which was also aired on Foxtel. This year, Trevor founded the Sydney International Cabaret Festival, serving also as its Artistic Director. More than 40 performances in 10 days put this new festival on the map in its inaugural year.

His brand-new show The Lyin' Queen opens at the Opera House in November.

Kate Miller-Heidke

Kate Miller-Heidke is an award-winning singer-songwriter who traverses the worlds of contemporary pop, folk and music theatre/opera. She has released four studio albums including the top 5 albums O Vertigo!, Nightflight, and Curiouser, which featured the multi-platinum hits 'The Last Day On Earth' and 'Caught In The Crowd'. Trained as a classical singer at the Queensland Conservatorium, Kate has performed at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the English National Opera. She composed the opera 'The Rabbits' for Opera Australia, and with her collaborator Keir Nuttall, she wrote the music and lyrics to 'Muriel's Wedding: The Musical'. In 2019 she represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest and placed in the top 10 with her original song 'Zero Gravity'.

Sydney On Sale Monday 11 November at 9am

Venue: State Theatre, Market Street, Sydney

Dates & Times: Thursday 27 February at 8pm

Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 723 038

VIP packages Available

Melbourne On Sale Friday 15 November at 10am

Venue: Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Dates & Times: Friday 28 February at 8pm

Bookings: artscentremelbourne.com.au or 1300 182 183





