SECRETS Comes to the Butterfly Club in July

One hour, five actors, thirty incredible secrets told through a series of powerful, moving and sometimes hilarious verbatim monologues.

Secrets sheds light on our internal worlds with a goal to release us all from the shame caused by holding back the truth about who we really are.

Join us as we expose our collective humanity by sharing and confiding these secret stories, revealing the burdens we hide and the unspoken similarities we share.

Directed by Ben Grant and featuring actors Zach Blampied, Yiana Pandelis, Susanna Qian, Sancia Robinson and Nick Steain .

Because we all have secrets... it might be that you think Charlie Sheen is a good actor or that you still smoke when you told everyone you'd quit, or that you hate sex. These hidden truths destroy marriages, create huge belly laughs and forge bonds.

If like us, you are hungry to experience humanity in all its forms join us for the limited season of 'Secrets'. Bookings recommended.

This play includes references to rape, sexual assault, abuse, child abuse/paedophilia, self-harm, suicide, incest, death, pregnancy & childbirth, miscarriage & abortion and mental illness.....But, we promise we won't talk politics.

In Alcoholics Anonymous they say 'your secrets keep you sick'. 'Secrets' is about putting our collective inner pains/truths/ desires/passions/penchants on stage so we can truly experience how alike we all are as humans. Or as one of our members so eloquently put it "Secrets. Better out than in".

Venue: The Butterfly Club Upstairs Theatre - 5 Carson Place (off Little Collins Street), Melbourne

Date: Monday 11th July - Saturday 16th July 2022

Time: 8.30pm

Tickets: Full $35.00, Concession $31.00, Group (6+) $28.00

Bookings and more information: https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/secrets