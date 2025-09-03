Rosie O'Donnell Coming to Melbourne With COMMON KNOWLEDGE Solo Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary comedian, television host and film star, Rosie O'Donnell, is set to make her highly anticipated Australian debut with her new, critically acclaimed show Common Knowledge. After its debut in Dublin and direct from the Edinburgh Fringe, the one-woman show will play the Sydney Opera House for 2 performances on Thursday 9 October 2025 and due to demand a show in Melbourne has been added at Hamer Hall on Sunday 19 October 2025.

Tickets on sale tomorrow Friday 5 September here.

Playing to sold out audiences and standing ovations, this groundbreaking show marks the first time Rosie has ever performed in Australia as she reflects on her life in the present, including her longing to visit and perform in Australia, why she moved to Ireland from the USA, and how that shift has shaped her future. Audiences can expect a night of laughter and reflection from a truly unique voice sharing her opinions on subjects that matter most – here and now.

"I am thrilled that I am finally making the trip to Australia which I have always only dreamed about! How amazing for me to get on the stage of the iconic Sydney Opera House and Hamer Hall in Melbourne performing for the wonderful people Down Under, it’s just incredible. Thank you Australia, I cannot wait to get there, see you in October!”, says Rosie.

Common Knowledge showcases Rosie O'Donnell’s signature blend of heart, humour and honesty, as she promises Australian fans an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, surprises, and thought-provoking moments. Having carved a path as one of the most beloved figures in comedy and entertainment, the eleven-time Emmy and Tony Award winner will explore everything from pop culture to politics with her trademark spontaneity and sharp observational style and deliver the raw humour that has made her a true icon.