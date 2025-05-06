Ricky Martin Sets Second and Final Melbourne Show with Rita Ora

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the first Melbourne show officially SOLD OUT, and due to overwhelming demand, global music icon Ricky Martin has announced a second and final Melbourne performance for his highly anticipated Ricky Martin Live 2025 tour.

The newly added show will take place on Cup Weekend, Sunday 2 November at Rod Laver Arena. Tickets to the FINAL MELBOURNE show go on sale at 12 noon on Thursda,y 8 May from TICKETEK. Joining Ricky Martin on his first Australian tour since his sold-out shows in 2015 is very special guest Rita Ora.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES AND VENUES

Melbourne: Saturday, November 1 – Rod Laver Arena SOLD OUT

Melbourne: Sunday November 2 - Rod Laver Arena NEW SHOW

Brisbane: Thursday, November 6 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Canberra: Saturday, November 8 – GIO Stadium

Sydney: Monday, November 10 – Qudos Bank Arena

Global superstar Ricky Martin is renowned for his electrifying live performances, blending Latin and world music with high-energy choreography and a captivating stage presence. Ricky Martin Live 2025 is no exception, delivering an unforgettable concert experience.

The 90-minute show features a dynamic setlist of Martin’s greatest hits, including crowd favourites like “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” “María,” and “The Cup of Life,” among many others. Martin’s visually stunning stage production is meticulously designed to enhance the concert experience. Featuring state-of-the-art lighting, immersive visuals, a live band, and dancers, the show offers a multi-sensory spectacle that keeps audiences on their feet.

Special guest Rita Ora has over 10 billion global streams and 13 Top 10 UK singles to her name, this will mark Rita’s first time touring across the country since her Phoenix World Tour in 2019.

With a career spanning decades, Ricky Martin boasts impressive accolades, including 95 platinum records, 40 gold records, and over 95 million albums sold worldwide. He has won two Grammys, four Latin GRAMMYs, fourteen Premio Lo Nuestro awards, twelve Latin Billboard Awards, nine World Music Awards, and two American Music Awards, among many others.

More than just a concert, Ricky Martin Live 2025 is a celebration of his enduring legacy, proving once again why he remains one of the most electrifying performers in the world. Secure your tickets early and be part of an unforgettable musical experience.

Comments