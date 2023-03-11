Review: & JULIET at The Regent Theatre

& Juliet is joyous, jubilant and just wow! 5 Stars! This new juke-box mashup musical is sure to sell-out quickly, so make sure to get your hands on a ticket right now! Beg, steal or borrow, if necessary, because & Juliet will blow your mind. Unapologetically loud, vibrant, and deliciously decadent, this is the pop musical that Melbourne has been waiting for.

With a banging book by the Emmy and Golden Globe award winning writer from Schitt's Creek, David West Read, & Juliet begins by introducing the audience to the rockstar Bard of Avon himself, Mr William Shakespeare. We are also introduced to his lesser known, or appreciated wife, Anne Hathaway. As the premiere of Romeo & Juliet is about to begin, a change to the tragic finale of Shakespeare's new play is proposed; what if Juliet does not kill herself? And thus, through the magic of live theatre, Juliet is brought back to life to reclaim and rewrite her own narrative, along with the help of Anne and at times a begrudging Shakespeare.

David West Read's impeccable writing in & Juliet does an impressive job of weaving a narrative around classic Max Martin hits, that have been made famous by The Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Bon Jovi, Celine Dion and many more. With a rolodex of classics that stretch over two and a half decades, five-time Grammy Award winner Max Martin's music and lyrics in & Juliet will have you bopping along in your seat. Such is Max Martin's music legacy, his US number one hits record, is only superseded by Paul McCartney and John Lennon!

When you also add into the mix & Juliet's music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning Bill Sherman and a kickin sound design by Tony and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen, it is no wonder that the & Juliet received multiple standing ovations throughout the Melbourne opening night performance. In fact, such was the audience's palpable enthusiasm and excitement, at one stage the Show almost came to a halt due to prolonged audience applause. & Juliet's music mashup is so good you will be left wanting to race back to the Regent Theatre for seconds and thirds.

Equally brilliant are the rest of & Juliet's creative team who masterfully mesh and blend Elizabethan England and pop concert realness together, which creates a theatrical landscape that is contemporary and fresh, yet still grounded in history. Paloma Young's costume design finds the perfect balance between Elizabethan couture and contemporary casual swagger, while Soutra Gilmour's scenic design, Howard Hudson's electrifying lighting design and Andrzej Goulding's vivid video and projection design, will leave you feeling like you are attending an arena spectacular befitting of both nobility and gentry. As well, Jennifer Weber's hip hop choreography in & Juliet is addictive and will have you wanting to try some of the moves out at home. Finally, steering the head of the creative ship to success is director Luke Sheppard, whose vision and delivery of & Juliet is staggeringly spectacular.

Then we come to & Juliet's cast. I don't even know where to begin, like the creative team, every performer on stage was equally brilliant. Sarah Murr's brief appearances as Juliet's deliciously wicked mother, Lady Capulet, were fantastic, as was her infectiously evil laugh. Next up Yashith Fernando as Francois and Jesse Dutlow as May both equally showcased their impressive pop voices and allowed their characters' authenticity to shine through. In particular, Jesse Dutlow's performance as May was monumental, and both writer David West Read and director Luke Sheppard should be applauded for empowering a non-binary character's journey and enabling it to flourish, bloom and take mainstage in commercial musical theatre.

Casey Donovan as Juliet's nurse, Angélique, and Hayden Tee as Lance both shine in some hilarious moments as well both providing stellar vocals. The role of Shakespeare is played admirably by Rob Mills and Blake Appelqvist's portrayal of Romeo is outstanding. However, it is Amy Lehpamer as Anne and Lorinda May Merrypor as Juliet who both steal the show. These leading ladies' performances are equally exceptional.

& Juliet is currently playing at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne and is a night of theatre not to be missed!