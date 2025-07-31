Photos: MACBETH at The Australian Shakespeare Company First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Australian Shakespeare Company is returning to Kew Gardens this summer, bringing exciting, accessible, contemporary productions of Shakespeare, children’s classics, musicals and other plays. All directed by the ASC’s Artistic Director Glenn Elston, this summer they bring Lewis Carroll's whimsical Alice in Wonderland, the “fairytastic” The Dream Fairies - Adventure through Bubble Land, and a powerful evening production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. See photos of Macbeth here!



Glenn Elston has said, “In my job there is nothing more rewarding than watching families laugh together and create lifelong memories. I can’t wait to see the young kids (and some of the adults) arriving dressed up as Fairies or their favourite super-hero then joining in the fun, singing along with the Fairies before we go running off to bubble-land to search for Tink’s lost wings.



“For the older kids Alice is a delightful adventure with lots of interactive moments along the way, including becoming the flamingos in the croquet game



“We had an amazing time producing Macbeth and I can’t wait to showcase this production in Kew Gardens. It’s a mesmerising and visceral production that I’m sure will be enjoyed even more in Kew’s stunning setting.”



Tickets to all performances include entry into Kew Gardens, so audiences can enjoy an idyllic day exploring Kew’s 320 acres followed by a theatrical production in the sunshine or under the stars.



Families can also enjoy Kew’s Treetop Walkway, Badger Sett, Log Trail and Remarkable Trees trail.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

Anna Burgess

Hugh Sexton

Grace Holroyd, Madeleine Somers and Monica Nash

Hugh Sexton

Hugh Sexton and Nicole Nabout

Hugh Sexton and Johnny Ligh

Johnny Light

Jim Duah

Jackson McGovern

Hugh Sexton

Nicole Nabout

Grace Holroyd, Madeleine Somers and Monica Nash

The cast