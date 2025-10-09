PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL to Debut in Perth, Adelaide, and Melbourne in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The global smash hit PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical will make its debut in Adelaide, Perth, and Melbourne in 2026, following its successful run in Brisbane. Based on the beloved 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the stage production features a book by the film’s creators Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, with music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Hairspray).

Samantha Jade, one of Australia’s most recognizable performers, will star as Vivian Ward, the role made famous by Julia Roberts. Jade rose to prominence after winning The X Factor Australia in 2012 and has since built a career spanning music, film, and television, including portraying Kylie Minogue in INXS: Never Tear Us Apart and appearing on Home & Away.

Joining her as Edward Lewis is Ben Hall, best known for his work on Neighbours and as Sam Phillips in Elvis: A Musical Revolution. Hall also stars in Michael Gracey’s upcoming Robbie Williams biopic, Better Man, and has appeared in Les Misérables and Only Heaven Knows.

The production also features Michelle Brasier (Ghosts Australia, Aunty Donna’s Big Old House of Fun) as Kit De Luca, and Tim Omaji (also known as Timomatic) as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, alongside Douglas Hansell as Philip Stuckey and a large ensemble of Australian performers.

Since premiering on Broadway in 2018, Pretty Woman: The Musical has played to sold-out houses across the globe, including extended runs in London’s West End and productions in Spain, Italy, Poland, and Germany. The show’s rock-infused score, written by Adams and Vallance, and its blend of romantic comedy and theatrical spectacle have made it one of the most popular new musicals of the decade.

Pretty Woman: The Musical reimagines the classic film’s story for the stage, following the unlikely romance between Vivian, a spirited Hollywood outsider, and Edward, a powerful businessman whose life takes an unexpected turn. Set to a high-energy score and staged with Broadway polish, the show offers audiences a fresh and exuberant take on a love story that defined a generation.

Performance dates and venues for the Adelaide, Perth, and Melbourne seasons will be announced soon.