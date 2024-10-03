Oliver Cowen and Eidann Glover's Immersive WHERE YOU WERE Opens This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experienced from the comfort of an armchair in Fringe Hub’s smallest space, Where You Were is an immersive and interactive one-on-one, 10- minute exploration of the transformative nature of storytelling.

Created by theatre-makers and performers Oliver Cowen and Eidann Glover, this cozy and concise theatrical experience blends memory, myth and imagination. Featuring original music and poetry, Where You Were gives participants the option to choose their involvement, whether to delve deeper into comfy reminiscence or traverse a distant fable.

Inspired by the works of Bryony Kimmings, Geoff Sobelle, and Wright and Granger, Oliver and Eidann aspire to create a captivating tale, woven with interludes of individual reflection and connection, that celebrates the historic power of stories. Both Oliver and Eidann are seasoned artists, with many years of experience in a wide variety of performance and creation, including comedy, cabaret and theatre.

In Where You Were, you are gently invited to an intimate meander through the worlds of past and possibility, with all the nostalgia and excitement of your favourite bedtime story. Where You Were Dates: 16th -20th October Times: 6pm-9:30pm, every 10 minutes Venue: Festival Hub: The Temple

