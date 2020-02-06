Neil Young's Live Rust Concert Heading to Sydney and Melbourne

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Neil Young's Live Rust album that captured the best of his Rust Never Sleeps Tour, a supergroup of Australian & New Zealand artists will come together to perform the album in its entirety, live in concert and track-by-track, along with an Anthology of Neil Young Classics spanning Buffalo Springfield to Crazy Horse.



In 2019 a group of some of NZ's finest artists and musicians performed Live Rust to sold out theatres across the country and in May they are making their way across the ditch to team with some of the most respected Australian artists. With one of the greatest repertoires known to rock, these concerts are not to be missed by Neil Young fans!

"In a way, it shows how the music of the great rockers could live on when (God forbid) the originals are no longer with us: A great Neil Young concert, without Neil Young. Rock n' roll can never die, mate" - NZ Herald

"To witness last night's concert was to see a group of musicians at the very height of their combined musical excellence, putting on an unforgettable show that paid fitting tribute to an artist who helped invent and shape modern rock, folk, and country - it was a concert that many in attendance will never forget, and one that will reignite their passion for an unforgettable musical icon." - 13th Floor NZ



Grinspoon's Phil Jamieson, Shihad's Jon Toogood, The Superjesus' Sarah McLeod and Bob Evans aka Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah) join the finest of NZ's artists and musicians for two incredible concerts in Melbourne and Sydney this May.



Set One will feature an anthology of Neil Young classics from Buffalo Springfield to Crazy Horse with the 1979 Live Rust album, performed track by track/back to back in Set Two.



From Comes a Time, After the Gold Rush and The Needle and the Damage Done to the thunderous exhilaration of Like A Hurricane, Cinnamon Girl and Cortez the Killer, this is the best of Neil Young at the peak of his powers being performed by some of our most passionate and accomplished artists and musicians.



