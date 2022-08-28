Musica Viva Appoints Anne Frankenburg as CEO

The Board of Musica Viva Australia has appointed Anne Frankenberg to the position of Chief Executive Officer, taking the reins from Hywel Sims, who has led the acclaimed chamber music company since 2018 and will depart the post to return to the USA.

As Musica Viva Australia Deputy Chief Executive Officer since 2019, Frankenberg has led the establishment of Strike A Chord, the National Chamber Music Championship for secondary students, and has overseen the digital transformation of Musica Viva in Schools. She also worked closely with CEO Hywel Sims to appoint Artistic Director Paul Kildea, setting the stage for a new artistic vision, and to steer the organisation through COVID-19. A dedicated arts manager, Frankenberg has also held leadership positions with the Victorian State Opera, Opera Australia, 3MBS Radio and the Australian National Academy of Music prior to joining Musica Viva in 2019.

Charlie Graham, Musica Viva Australia Chair, said today, "I'm proud to announce Anne Frankenberg's appointment as our incoming CEO. Anne brings a unique blend experience from leadership roles within Musica Viva and across the arts sector. Anne has been a key member of the our leadership team for four years across operational and strategic issues and is a champion of chamber music and music education in Australia."

"Throughout Hywel's time at Musica Viva and as CEO, his contribution has been invaluable. He has been an exceptional leader, and we have no doubt Anne will continue this standard in leading and strengthening Musica Viva Australia for the future".

Joining Musica Viva Australia in 2014 as Development Director, and later General Manager, Victoria, Hywel Sims was appointed CEO in 2018. During his tenure as CEO, Sims instigated and led a change in organisational culture, recognised by McKinsey as a leading example of purpose-driven culture in the not-for-profit sector. In partnership with incoming CEO Anne Frankenberg and MVA Board Member Margaret Seares, Sims led the search for a new Artistic Director (Paul Kildea), led the implementation of a brand transformation for the Company, appointed Social Ventures Australia to conduct the first comprehensive review of MVA school programs, and guided the organisation successfully through the disruptions of COVID 19, ensuring that artists were supported with work or cancellation fees during the two year period of disruptions.

Sims commented "Musica Viva Australia is a company very close to my heart. I'm very proud of what Anne and I have been able to achieve together since 2018, and particularly that we were able to continue to employ and support artists during COVID shutdowns. I am also delighted that our colleagues and musicians kept sparking creativity in Australia's children against all odds."

"Anne is a brilliant leader with a constant sense of enquiry, a passion for justice and a deep, informed love of music and the change it can make in the world. I look forward to seeing the continuation of our shared goals and the realisation of Paul Kildea's artistic vision as they guide the company to new heights."

Anne Frankenberg said "Hywel is a generous, wise and collaborative colleague and leader, and it has been a delight to work with him these past years as we've navigated the choppy waters that COVID has brought our industry. Musica Viva Australia is an extraordinary company - the mix of excellence and access, and on supporting the musical ecology of this country, resonates very strongly with my own values and passion, and I'm thrilled to be able to continue working alongside Paul Kildea to present performances which place Australian creativity firmly on an international stage."

Musica Viva Australia Artistic Director, Paul Kildea said "Though sad that my time working with the wise, creative and empathetic Hywel Sims is coming to an end, I'm thrilled to continue my part in MVA's inspiring mission under Anne's leadership. Having known her in a number of significant roles in major Australian arts organisations for some time, I am confident that the strategic vision that she and Hywel have articulated so beautifully these last four years will continue to evolve, thanks to Anne's passion, great love of music, and fabulous business brain, and to the great MVA team she'll now lead".

Frankenberg will commence the role in December 2022.