Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Will Perform HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2 in Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the MSO's recent run of sold-out performances of How to Train Your Dragon in Concert, Melbourne concertgoers can embark on a new adventure in August 2026.

Conducted by Nicholas Buc, How to Train Your Dragon 2 in Concert features composer John Powell's thrilling score performed live to HD picture by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

“This sequel score builds and expands on John Powell's electrifying music for the first film,” says Buc. “Hearing it performed live while the film plays makes the adventure feel bigger, bolder, and even more moving. It's an awe-inspiring experience for all ages.”

Winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon 2 is that rare sequel that soars even higher than the original.

How to Train your Dragon 2 continues the story of Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, as they explore the world beyond their home on the island of Berk. When they discover a secret ice cave filled with wild dragons and a mysterious Dragon Rider, they find themselves in an epic battle to secure the future of humans and dragons alike.