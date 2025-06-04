Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Will Perform HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS IN CONCERT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra announced the return of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert, the second film in the Harry Potter series. Relive the magic of the film while hearing the MSO perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live, Wednesday 10 – Saturday 13 June 2026.

Earning a Grammy nomination for the score, the incredible music composed by John Williams became an instant classic, conjuring beautiful and soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter on his magical journey.

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, cars fly, trees fight back, and a mysterious house-elf comes to warn Harry Potter at the start of his second year at Hogwarts. Adventure and danger await when bloody writing on a wall announces: The Chamber of Secrets has been opened. To save Hogwarts will require all of Harry, Ron and Hermione’s magical abilities and courage.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and CineConcerts created the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the only official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

