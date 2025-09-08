Melbourne Symphony Orchestra To Present Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST In Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra brings Disney’s beloved animated classic Beauty and the Beast to life in a live-to-film concert experience this April.

Winner of two Academy Awards (Best Original Score and Best Original Song) and two Grammy Awards for composer Alan Menken, Beauty and the Beast also made history in 1991 as the first animated feature nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The film went on to win three Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon.

In 2026, the film celebrates its 35th anniversary—a milestone marked in Melbourne with this enchanting concert event. Audiences will relive the magic of the timeless story, screened in full HD, as the MSO, conducted by Jen Winley, performs Alan Menken’s iconic score live on stage. From the sweeping romance of “Beauty and the Beast” to the exuberance of “Be Our Guest,” this is a rare opportunity to hear the music that has captured the hearts of generations in its fullest orchestral glory.

Featuring the voices of Paige O’Hara (Belle), Robby Benson (Beast), Angela Lansbury (Mrs. Potts), Jerry Orbach (Lumière), and David Ogden Stiers (Cogsworth), the original film was praised for its groundbreaking animation, unforgettable songs, and heartfelt storytelling—a tale as old as time that continues to enchant audiences worldwide.

“Beauty and the Beast has such a special place in the hearts of so many,” says conductor Jen Winley. “To bring Alan Menken’s score to life with the MSO while this beautiful film plays on the big screen is going to be magical—for both the audience and the musicians. I can’t wait to share in that joy.”

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert

Dates: Friday 10 April, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 April, 1:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Tickets: On sale 10 a.m. Thursday 11 September at mso.com.au