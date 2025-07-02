Melbourne Symphony Orchestra​​​​​​​ Adds Performance of PIANO MAN: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to overwhelming demand, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) has announced a third and final performance of PIANO MAN: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF Billy Joel, taking place on Saturday 15 November at 7:30pm at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne.

The previously announced shows on Friday 14 November at 7:30pm and Saturday 15 November at 1:00pm are nearing capacity, prompting the MSO to extend the concert series celebrating one of the most iconic artists in American music history.

“It's clear how deeply audiences want to come together to celebrate his iconic songs and honour the man behind them,” said MSO Director Mark Sutcliffe. “We’re excited to announce a third show for Melbourne audiences.”

Featuring orchestral arrangements by Nicholas Buc and conducted by Leonard Weiss, the concerts will showcase a 23-song setlist of Billy Joel’s biggest hits, including Just the Way You Are, She's Always a Woman, New York State of Mind, Only the Good Die Young, Vienna, and of course Piano Man.

A cast of acclaimed vocalists will join the MSO, including Phil Burton (Human Nature), Alinta Chidzey (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Jess Hitchcock (Classic 100, Hopelessly Devoted), and Josh Piterman (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), following a critically acclaimed world premiere in Adelaide.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now at mso.com.au.