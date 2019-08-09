MIME CONSULTANT Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Patrick Collins' Mime Consultant is alternative comedy at its best. Seamlessly blending, magic, comedy and mime, this is an hour of sketch comedy busting with energy, social commentary and general tomfoolery.

Creating a truly unique world combining soundscape, physical theatre, magic and stand-up comedy, Mime Consultant delves into a surreal day in the life of the world's premier and only office-bound professionally consulting mime.

Using his signature mix of quick wit, optimism and impeccable physical performance, Patrick explores what positive, bisexual masculinity might look like when hegemonic manhood still feels like the norm.

Hot off the back of it's critically acclaimed run at the 2019 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Mime Consultant will leave your cheeks sore from smiling, dazzle you with magic and help you think outside of the box, when there is, in fact, no box.

Mime Consultant is on for ONE WEEK ONLY from September 23. Bookings highly recommended.

Tickets: EARLY BIRD $26 | MEMBERS/GROUPS 6+ $28 | CONCESSION $31 | FULL $35

To book tickets visit thebutterflyclub.com or melbournefringe.com.au or call (03) 9660 9666





