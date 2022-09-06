Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MARY POPPINS Flies Into Melbourne in 2023

Cameron Mackintosh's new production will begin on Sunday 29 January 2023.

Sep. 06, 2022  
The world's favourite nanny will fly into her original Australian home when MARY POPPINS arrives in Melbourne next year. Returning to Her Majesty's Theatre where Australia first discovered the magic of Mary, performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's new production will begin on Sunday 29 January 2023.


For the Melbourne season, musical theatre icon Marina Prior is returning to Cherry Tree Lane, joining the cast in the dual roles of Bird Woman and Miss Andrew. Ms Prior, who originated the role of Mrs Banks in the Australian premiere production of MARY POPPINS in 2010, expressed her joy about coming back the production.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be doing MARY POPPINS again, especially to be performing in my hometown of Melbourne. It feels like I've come full circle. This is such a special and iconic production, and I can already sense the magic that is being created."

This adds another credit for Ms Prior in Cameron Mackintosh's productions, continuing the enduring relationship between the two theatrical maestros. Mackintosh shared his delight at welcoming Ms Prior to the company of MARY POPPINS, who also originated the roles of Jellylorum and Griddlebone in Cats (1985), Cosette in Les Misérables (1987), and Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera (1990-93) in Australia.

"I am really delighted, not only to be bringing my acclaimed new production of MARY POPPINS back to Her Majesty's, starring Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers, but also welcoming back my and Melbourne's favourite star, Marina Prior to the joint roles of Miss Andrew and the Bird Woman.

Marina, of course, played an unforgettable Mrs Banks in my first production of MARY POPPINS over 12 years ago, as well as leading roles in some of my other famous productions including Cats, Les Miserables, Witches of Eastwick, and Phantom of the Opera.

I am thrilled that my latest Poppins has been embraced with even greater joy than the original with a phenomenal cast in an even more spectacular production that celebrates the joy and elation of live theatre, in a way that very few other shows can.

I'm looking forward to Melbourne audiences stepping in time to the theatre early next year, where they are guaranteed a show that is 'Practically Perfect in every way'!" said Cameron Mackintosh.

The original stage production of MARY POPPINS had already charmed the world prior to the Australian premiere season, having won Olivier, Tony , and Evening Standard awards for the West End and Broadway productions. Opening in 2010, Melbourne audiences wholeheartedly embraced Mary's magic, as MARY POPPINS shattered Australian box office records before going on to win a record-breaking 8 Helpmann Awards.

Now, a new generation of Australians have joined the tens of millions of people worldwide to experience Mary's magic, with the new production that opened in Sydney in May 2022. Adapted from the original stories by Australian author PL Travers and the beloved 1964 Disney film, the story of the world's favourite Nanny is brought to life on stage by dazzling choreography, incredible effects, and unforgettable songs.

Performances for the Melbourne season commence on Sunday 29 January, with pre-sale tickets available from Monday 12 September. The current Sydney season will close on Sunday 9 October. Performances at Brisbane's Lyric Theatre, QPAC will begin on Saturday 22 October. Tickets for all three cities are available via marypoppinsmusical.com.au/tickets
