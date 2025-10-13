Lindsey Kraft Confirmed as Special Guest for Ben Folds' 2026 Australian Tour

Sydney, Thirroul, Canberra, Melbourne and Bendigo shows are now sold out with limited tickets available in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.
Actress, singer, and composer Lindsey Kraft has been set as the special guest on Ben Folds & A Piano eight-date Australian tour throughout February – March 2026.
The tour sees Folds performing both past and current hits, while sharing stories from his over three decades as a platinum-selling singer-songwriter and former frontman of Ben Folds Five.
Sydney, Thirroul, Canberra, Melbourne and Bendigo shows are now sold out with limited tickets available in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Final tickets and tour information via here
Ben Folds is an Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter whose body of genre-bending music includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, a holiday album, and numerous collaborative records. As a solo artist, hits include ‘Rockin’ the Suburbs’, ‘The Luckiest’, ‘You Don’t Know Me’, ‘Still Fighting It’, ‘Still’ and as Ben Folds Five, ‘Brick’, ‘Army’, ‘Philosophy’, ‘Underground’, ‘Kate’, ‘Song for the Dumped’ and ‘One Angry Dwarf and 200 Solemn Faces’.
Lindsey Kraft is known for her television roles in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, HBO’s Getting On, and, most recently, Netflix’s Obliterated (among others). She is currently workshopping a one-woman musical about one woman, who as a 40-year-old, learns to play piano because she has songs in her head that need to get out.
Wednesday 18 February
The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD
18+
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 20 February
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
Saturday 21 February
Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW
SOLD OUT
Sunday 22 February
Canberra Theatre Centre | Canberra, ACT
SOLD OUT
Tuesday 24 February
Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA
LOW TIX
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday 26 February
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Friday 27 February
Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC
SOLD OUT
Sunday 1 March
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Videos