Lindsey Kraft Confirmed as Special Guest for Ben Folds' 2026 Australian Tour

Actress, singer, and composer Lindsey Kraft has been set as the special guest on Ben Folds & A Piano eight-date Australian tour throughout February – March 2026.

The tour sees Folds performing both past and current hits, while sharing stories from his over three decades as a platinum-selling singer-songwriter and former frontman of Ben Folds Five.

Sydney, Thirroul, Canberra, Melbourne and Bendigo shows are now sold out with limited tickets available in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Final tickets and tour information via here

Ben Folds is an Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter whose body of genre-bending music includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, a holiday album, and numerous collaborative records. As a solo artist, hits include ‘Rockin’ the Suburbs’, ‘The Luckiest’, ‘You Don’t Know Me’, ‘Still Fighting It’, ‘Still’ and as Ben Folds Five, ‘Brick’, ‘Army’, ‘Philosophy’, ‘Underground’, ‘Kate’, ‘Song for the Dumped’ and ‘One Angry Dwarf and 200 Solemn Faces’.

Lindsey Kraft is known for her television roles in Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, HBO’s Getting On, and, most recently, Netflix’s Obliterated (among others). She is currently workshopping a one-woman musical about one woman, who as a 40-year-old, learns to play piano because she has songs in her head that need to get out.

Ben Folds & A PIANO ​AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Wednesday 18 February

​The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

​18+

​ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 20 February

​State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

​SOLD OUT

Saturday 21 February

​Anita’s Theatre | Thirroul, NSW

​SOLD OUT

Sunday 22 February

​Canberra Theatre Centre | Canberra, ACT

​SOLD OUT

Tuesday 24 February

​Thebarton Theatre | Adelaide, SA

​LOW TIX

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 26 February

​Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

​SOLD OUT

Friday 27 February

​Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC

​SOLD OUT

Sunday 1 March

​Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

​Lic. All Ages

​ticketek.com.au