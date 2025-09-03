LEGENDS IN CONCERT Returns to Melbourne in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by overwhelming demand, Legends in Concert will return for its eighth electrifying season at The Palms at Crown from January 8, 2026 with 16 performances until January 24.

Direct from Las Vegas, this internationally acclaimed production brings the world’s greatest tribute artists to the stage in an all-star celebration of music’s most iconic legends.

Each legendary performer not only looks like the star they portray but use their own natural voices to pay homage to their iconic musical counterpart, singing their greatest and fan favourite hits.

Witness powerhouse live performances from dazzling tributes to:

Elizabeth Burnett as Taylor Swift – radiant grace, dazzling vocals and fearless stage presence

Josh Smith as Michael Bublé – smooth vocals and timeless charm

Karen Hester as Dolly Parton – country queen with heart and sass

Trisha McCluney as Cher – show-stopping style and decades of hits

Bill Cherry as Elvis Presley – the King lives on in rock ‘n’ roll glory

Stacey Whitton Summers as Pat Benatar – fierce, fiery, and full of 80s edge

Jazmine as Whitney Houston – voice of an angel, presence of a powerhouse.

Featuring stunning costumes, world-class vocals, eight classically choreographed dancers and a live band that brings every note to life. This is not imitation, it’s legendary entertainment!

"We’re so happy, and honored returning for our eighth great annual season in Melbourne and have our Legendary Vegas celebration of popular music production be the final production taking place at the Crown’s Legendary Palms prior to its exciting planned enhancements and renovations, with seven of the ’best of best' tribute artists in the world. They again will be performing in one of the finest and most intimate venues Legends in Concert have appeared in during its forty-three-year history," said Mark Kogan, General Manager for Special Events for Legends.

"The Aussie audiences have been great and amazing at The Palms at Crown and have made Legends’ production one of their favourite shows to attend, with the songs that make their hearts sing, their hands clap, and their bodies stand, with many dancing in their seats and in the aisles during and throughout the performance. Our high energy lineup will get the show going from the first song. We can’t wait to return this January," Kogan said.

Legends in Concert made its Las Vegas debut in 1983 as an initial six-week engagement in the centre of the Las Vegas Strip. Four decades later with over 100,000 performances receiving standing ovations in over 20 countries, it has since earned entertainment industry awards including “Show of the Year”, “Entertainers of the Year”, “Grand Slam” and the prestigious “Show of Shows” awarded by the international Press Association. Today, Legends in Concert is the longest running show in Las Vegas’ history.