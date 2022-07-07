LEGENDS IN CONCERT Comes to Melbourne in 2023

The original, largest and widely regarded as the world's greatest live celebrity tribute show, Legends in Concert is very excited to be returning to The Palms at Crown Melbourne in January 2023 after a two year long intermission from its annual record-breaking seasonal appearances at Crown, opening on 12 January with performances until 29 January. Tickets on sale to the public on Monday, 4 July 2022.

Direct from Las Vegas, this internationally acclaimed production takes audiences on an electrifying journey through the songbooks of some of music's most legendary superstar singers with world-renowned tribute artists, a live band, talented singers and dancers, lavish multimedia theatrical sets and authentic costumes.

The Legends in Concert tribute artists will sing with pitch-perfect live vocals on The Palms stage at Crown Melbourne as they portray Elton John: Cyndi Lauper: Cher: Stevie Wonder: Tina Turner: Michael Jackson: Elvis Presley

Legends in Concert made its Las Vegas debut in 1983 as an initial six-week engagement in the centre of the Las Vegas Strip. Continuously running since then, it is the longest-running live entertainment in Las Vegas' history with its flagship show currently at the Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. Legends in Concert has entertained over 40 million fans during the past 39 years.

Legends in Concert has resumed engagements and is back on the road, since Covid restrictions have been scaled back, travelling around the world with performances in many different theatres and casino showrooms. In Melbourne, the tribute artists performing at The Palms at Crown showroom will cross a dynamic spectrum of music.

"Legends is thrilled to be returning to The Palms, one of the best concert venues anywhere and which also has had some of the most energetic and appreciative Legends fans the show has held performances for," said Mark Kogan, General Manager for Special Engagements of Legends in Concert. This will be our fifth seasonal engagement in Melbourne. This coming summer's show will feature a "magnificent seven" all-star line-up of the best of the best tribute artists in the world who have been fan favourites of our past four engagements at The Palms. And Elvis will be "back in the building" at The Palms, which will give fans of the King and the Baz Luhrmann's Elvis movie the ultimate feel-good experience."

The tribute artists perform using only their own natural voices and are backed by a live band that rocks the house with vivacious back-up singers and dancers. All were carefully selected to help ensure Legends in Concert's return to The Palms at Crown in Melbourne will once again be a spectacular and unforgettable experience.

Tickets to Legends in Concert at The Palms at Crown Melbourne will go on sale on sale to the General Public on 4 July 2022 for performances in January 2023.