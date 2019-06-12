I HOPE IT'S NOT RAINING IN LONDON Comes to the Butterfly Club

Youth managed NFP Theatre Company 'Bearfoot Theatre' have a passion for producing original works which challenge boundaries, tackle social justice issues and give a voice to young artists. In June/July this year, the Bearcubs are going on the road for the first time- touring one of their original works, 'I Hope it's Not Raining in London' from Newcastle, NSW to the Central Coast, Sydney, Melbourne, Frankston and Upwey.

'I Hope it's Not Raining in London' is a contemporary, experimental theatre piece, which explores identity, our perceived realities and the effects of trauma. The cast alternates each performance, each combination providing an entirely new perspective and experience.



Director/Producer/Production Manager: Riley McLean (they/them): 22-year-old non-binary transgender director, producer, playwright and Co-Artistic Director of Bearfoot.

Stage Manager: Tyler Atcheson (he/him): 21-year-old queer playwright and techie.

Playwright/Cast: Nicholas Thoroughgood (he/him): 19-year-old queer playwright, actor and director.

Cast: Cassie Hamilton (she/her): 20-year old transgender actor, playwright, director and Co-Artistic Director of Bearfoot.

Cast: Daniel Cottier (he/him): 26-year-old queer actor, director, stage manager and writer.

Cast: Zoe Walker (she/her): 18-year-old singer and actor and current Griffin Theatre ambassador.

Warnings: This production contains mature themes, strobe effects, violent images, language and references to sexual assault and suicide.

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You